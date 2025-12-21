Patriots vs. Ravens: Three Bold Predictions for Sunday Night’s AFC Battle in Baltimore
Week 16’s weekend slate of football will come to a close in Baltimore on Sunday night as the Ravens welcome the Patriots to M&T Bank Stadium for a prime-time showdown.
New England enters this one coming off its first loss since late September, having suffered a come-from-behind defeat to the Bills last Sunday. After taking a 21–0 lead in the second quarter, the Patriots went on to give up touchdowns on five consecutive Buffalo drives in what ultimately became a 35–31 loss. Even still, Drake Maye's team sits at 11–3 on the year and in first place in the AFC East.
The Ravens, meanwhile, come into Sunday night at 7–7 and fighting to stay alive in a tight AFC North race, trailing the Steelers by one game with three weeks to go in the season. Lamar Jackson—who again missed practice this week, this time with an illness—has struggled to return to past MVP form in 2025, posting his worst passer rating (101.4) and QBR (60.3) in three years.
We could be in for a potential classic on Sunday night as both teams vie for berths in the AFC playoff picture. Here are three bold predictions for Patriots vs. Ravens.
Patriots will allow a season-high in rushing yards for a second consecutive week
The Patriots began 2025 as one of the league’s top rushing defenses, allowing just 75 rushing yards per game to opponents over the first nine weeks of the season.
In the last month-plus, however, New England’s front has faltered, surrendering 110 or more rushing yards in five straight games—including a season-worst 168 to Buffalo in last Sunday’s loss.
With star Milton Williams on injured reserve, leading tackler Robert Spillane out with an ankle injury, and Christian Barmore questionable with a knee, the Patriots are hurting on the defensive side of the football. Given that, look for the Ravens to test them on the ground and in turn, rush for 175-plus yards.
Drake Maye will finally throw for 300 yards
One of the few things missing from Maye’s 2025 MVP campaign is a 300-yard passing game. So far on the year, the 23-year-old is leading the league in completion percentage, is third in passer rating, and has led New England to 27.3 points per game—good for seventh-best in the NFL.
Maye had been Mr. Consistent heading into last weekend, throwing for no fewer than 203 yards and no more than 294 in any game, but was brought to a screeching halt against the Bills—notching just 155 yards while posting his lowest passer rating of the season (62.8).
All that being said, Maye has shown an ability to fight, and ultimately bounce back from, adversity a handful of times this season. That’s why, against a Baltimore defense allowing 233.4 yards passing per game—the seventh-worst in the NFL—I’m predicting the signal-caller to finally notch the first 300-yard passing game of his career.
Ravens stifle Patriots playoff hopes for now, winning a close one to remain in AFC North race
Unfortunately, an MVP-level passing performance from Maye won’t be enough to keep these Ravens at bay.
Baltimore has had the ultimate up-and-down season thus far, having endured both a four-game losing streak and a five-game winning streak while still remaining in playoff contention with three weeks remaining on the year.
With first-place Pittsburgh in reach, the Ravens need to keep their foot on the gas—which is why I'm going with them to beat the Patriots 27–24 behind an identity-based rushing performance, handing New England its first road loss of the season.