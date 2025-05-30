All Gators

Schottenheimer Drawing Inspiration from Spurrier in First Season Leading Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer was a three-year backup quarterback with the Florida Gators in the mid-90s.

Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Heading into his first season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer is drawing inspiration from one of his collegiate head coaches.

Schottenheimer, a former Florida Gators quarterback, was seen rocking a visor during the franchise's OTAs, which he credits to Steve Spurrier.

"It actually is a little bit of an ode to Coach Spurrier," he said. "For those of you that don't know, '96 national champs Florida Gators. I transferred from the University of Kansas. I had to sit out for a year with the old transfer rules, but he told me that if I went there, he'd let me wear a headset and be involved and be the signal caller which was great."

Schottenheimer joined Florida in 1993, and after sitting out the season, was a three-year backup behind Danny Wuerffel for the next three seasons. While he won't go down as a Gator legend for his play on the field with only 290 career passing yards and two touchdowns, Schottenheimer was tasked with an important role during his time in Gainesville.

"What I didn't realize was what (being the signal caller) also entailed was anytime he threw his visor, which was probably five to seven times a game, I was responsible for picking it up," he said.

Schottenheimer also recalled a time when he forgot his duties after Spurrier, angry at a play from Wuerffel, threw his visor. After giving Schottenheimer a look for forgetting his duties, the now-Cowboys' coach quickly remembered his duties and gave Spurrier his visor so the head coach could get back to work.

"Honestly, that's where I first noticed it," Schottenheimer said. "I think I look better in a visor than a hat."

The Cowboys wrap up the third set of its OTAs on Friday and return on Monday. The Schottenheimer era officially kicks off on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. when the Cowboys play at the Los Angeles Rams.

CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

