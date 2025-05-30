Schottenheimer Drawing Inspiration from Spurrier in First Season Leading Cowboys
Heading into his first season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer is drawing inspiration from one of his collegiate head coaches.
Schottenheimer, a former Florida Gators quarterback, was seen rocking a visor during the franchise's OTAs, which he credits to Steve Spurrier.
"It actually is a little bit of an ode to Coach Spurrier," he said. "For those of you that don't know, '96 national champs Florida Gators. I transferred from the University of Kansas. I had to sit out for a year with the old transfer rules, but he told me that if I went there, he'd let me wear a headset and be involved and be the signal caller which was great."
Schottenheimer joined Florida in 1993, and after sitting out the season, was a three-year backup behind Danny Wuerffel for the next three seasons. While he won't go down as a Gator legend for his play on the field with only 290 career passing yards and two touchdowns, Schottenheimer was tasked with an important role during his time in Gainesville.
"What I didn't realize was what (being the signal caller) also entailed was anytime he threw his visor, which was probably five to seven times a game, I was responsible for picking it up," he said.
Schottenheimer also recalled a time when he forgot his duties after Spurrier, angry at a play from Wuerffel, threw his visor. After giving Schottenheimer a look for forgetting his duties, the now-Cowboys' coach quickly remembered his duties and gave Spurrier his visor so the head coach could get back to work.
"Honestly, that's where I first noticed it," Schottenheimer said. "I think I look better in a visor than a hat."
The Cowboys wrap up the third set of its OTAs on Friday and return on Monday. The Schottenheimer era officially kicks off on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. when the Cowboys play at the Los Angeles Rams.