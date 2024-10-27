SEC Nation Traveling to Jacksonville for Florida-Georgia Game
The Florida Gators will get the TV spotlight once again this season. The SEC Network announced that its weekly traveling show, SEC Nation, will head to Jacksonville this Saturday for the annual Florida-Georgia Game.
This will be the third time that the SEC Network equivalent of ESPN's College Gameday will be on site for a Gators game this season. The first two were on UF's campus for the opener against Miami and the game against Texas A&M two weeks later.
For Gators fans, the show have its usual UF representation on stage.
University of Florida alumna Laura Rutledge hosts the show alongside the following analysts: Florida Gators legendary quarterback Tim Tebow, fellow former SEC talents Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper, and TV-radio personality Paul Finebaum.
Rutledge is in her eighth season as the host of the show and her ninth overall being involved in the show.
According to SEC's website, the location of the set will be Lot J at EverBank Stadium. It's adjacent to the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall and 121 Financial Ballpark, the home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Miami Marlins' Triple-A affiliate.
The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EDT, but fans are encouraged to come early to secure a spot near the front. Those who arrive early will have a chance to meet the talent, be on TV and win giveaways.
According to the Florida Gators website, SEC Nation also has a new theme song for the 10th anniversary of the show and for the new era for the SEC as whole - Texas and Oklahoma joined this season. The new song was written and recorded by UF alumna Brooke Eden.
Florida will take on Georgia for the 101st time in program history. Georgia is currently on a three-game winning streak in the series. Florida's last win against Georgia game in 2020.