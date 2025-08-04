Second-Year Speedster Continues Impressive Offseason with Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- On paper, the Florida Gators’ passing attack should be one of the more explosive and potent in the country heading into 2025.
Notably headlined by Heisman hopeful DJ Lagway under center and behind a strong offensive line filled with experience, the Gators have also built a stable of receiving threats they expect to be a strength this year.
However exciting the potential of the group may be, the expected ‘depth’ will lean heavily on one or two returnering players taking the next step.
“This is by far the deepest receiver group we've had since we've been here... There's a bunch of speed out there… That's got a chance to be a strength for us," head coach Billy Napier said following Florida’s spring game. “If we can put together some balance there and distribute the ball and get good quarterback play, we got a chance to make more explosives in the future. I think ultimately, that's an area where we need to improve to go the distance.”
While the talk of fall camp has continued to focus around Dallas Wilson, J. Michael Sturdivant, Eugene Wilson III and even Aidan Mizell, one name has constantly been ignored despite stacking impressive days.
Though flying under the radar, Napier and staff are paying attention.
“Man, I like Tank (Hawkins),” Napier said Monday. “I think we saw that in the back half of the year, and in spring, he just kept putting good routes on the tape. I think the skill level has improved… Tank's had a good couple of days.”
After a year where Hawkins put up 100 yards and a touchdown in just 95 total snaps as a true freshman, the 5-foot-9.5, 178 pound playmaker finished the spring game as Florida’s second leading receiver with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Making an impact in the return game and through the air, the speedster has continued to flash this fall.
“He had a nice day in the stadium the other day, caught a couple good balls… A good day today… We need Tank to come alive here to create some depth in that room,” Napier said. “He can create explosive plays. We're talking 10.3 100-meter, and he plays fast. So, we need him to keep bringing that toughness and that detail in his route running."
Reportedly having one of the better days at Florida’s open practice Saturday, Hawkins looked to show off his electric speed on a deep pass during the day in the swamp, something Florida hopes to see more this year.
Though seemingly buried on the depth chart and not one of the many names that fans are quick to bring up in that room, Hawkins continues to make plays when on the field, possibly adding a layer to Florida’s depth that is needed to make a splash this season.