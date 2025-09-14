Social Media Reacts to DJ Lagway's 5-Interception Night
BATON ROUGE, La.-- It felt like it couldn’t get much worse for the Florida Gators after a shocking loss at home to South Florida in Week 2, and yet, it has.
The Gators fell flat on their face in Death Valley with a 20-10 loss to No. 3 LSU in what at first seemed to be a shot at redemption, somehow managing to kill an already dead season while leaving already checkout fans even more hopeless than before.
While nothing has gone quite right for Florida this year, the night will be remembered for DJ Lagway’s historic five interceptions, highlighting an utterly awful offensive performance. Not only are his five interceptions a career-high, but it was also the most by a UF quarterback since 1992.
"I've never had a performance like that in my life, so it's kind of hard to process it," Lagway said after the game. "But at the end of the day, it's all about, how do you bounce back, and how do you respond? And I'm planning on doing so."
With the disaster coming in primetime, the reactions spread far and wide on the young gunslinger's terrible night.