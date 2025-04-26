Social Media Reacts to Titans Drafting Florida Gators WR Chimere Dike
After no Florida Gators were taken in the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, a Gator did not have to wait long on day three.
Wide receiver Chimere Dike heard his name called as the first pick of the fourth round, becoming the first weapon selected by the Tennessee Titans for former Miami quarterback and No. 1overall pick Cam Ward.
The Wisconsin transfer was the 14th receiver off the board in this year's draft after a year where he put up 783 yards on 42 receptions with two scores. He joins a Tennessee wide receiver room headlined by Calvin Ridley and former Gator Van Jefferson, along with newly signed Tyler Lockett.
Playing 59.3 percent of his snaps from the slot, Dike will likely have to compete with Lockett for the primary slot job in the upcoming season and could provide value on special teams after a strong season as Florida's punt returner.
As the first Gator selected, social media erupted about the selection.