Spinning It: QB Aidan Warner Placed on Scholarship
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After battling with transfer quarterback Harrison Bailey to be the Florida Gators' backup to DJ Lagway, Aidan Warner has been elevated to the team's scholarship roster, according to Warner's personal trainer Baylin Trujillo.
Warner, who went 10-for-23 for 157 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Blue Team to a 38-32 win, first joined the team last year as a walk-on transfer from Yale. After recovering from a torn ACL, Warner quickly rose up the depth chart, passing scholarship quarterback Clay Millen to be DJ Lagway's backup.
"I mean, a lot of people were telling me, you know, you're done playing football, like you're going to go there to the bench," Warner told Gators Illustrated in an exclusive interview last season. "And, I kind of put my head down and decided that I was going work and prove myself. So, I'm kind of shocked myself that I am where I am right now. I mean, I would have never expected this, but I'm really thankful for the opportunity they're giving me."
When Lagway went down with an injury in the Georgia game, Warner became the team's starter, but he struggled mightly in the loss to the Bulldogs and the subsequent loss to Texas the following week. However, Warner has quietly improved in spring camp and has made another push to be the team's backup after the Gators brought in veteran transfer Bailey.
"I think the reps are so crucial at quarterback, you know, you kind of build your file cabinet, 'Alright, this is this play versus this coverage,' you know what I mean?" quarterback coach Ryan O'Hara said of Warner during spring camp. "And he's got those reps in that experience now. He's got the arm talent, he can do it. We're working on pocket presence with Aidan, and leadership and communication. I think that's where he can really improve. And then not forcing the ball, I think. Just when it's not there, check it down or use your legs. I think that's where he can really get better."
Warner is now the fifth scholarship quarterback on Florida's roster alongside Lagway, Bailey, Millen and true freshman Tramell Jones Jr., but his standing on the depth chart remains to be determined after Bailey threw for a spring game-record 363 yards with three touchdowns.
"I think it's competitive," head coach Billy Napier said after the spring game. "I thought -- you guys watched the scrimmage today. I think those guys were very capable and I thought Aidan did a good job running his team and I think Harrison maybe a little bit of a slow start, the players around him, some drops. I think the protection at times could have been a little better, but in general, I was pleased. There were a few situations where we took sacks. I think we got to manage the pocket a little bit better, but, yeah. I feel good."