Olive the Film: Stars Emerge in Florida's Win Over Auburn in Week 3

In the Florida Gators' first true test of 2026, Jon Sumrall’s program went into Jordan-Hare Stadium and left with a statement win in the SEC opener against the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators' offense continued to shine despite the difficult matchup on the road, while multiple players provided superstar performances in the win. Florida Gators on SI took a look at the film and identified a couple of standouts.

Emmanuel Oyebadejo Announces Himself

It took Emmanuel Oyebadejo just over a year of club football in England to earn a shot at the collegiate level in the US, and then just 653 snaps at Jacksonville State to earn a spot on an SEC roster. In his conference debut on Saturday, the mammoth defender showcased why, flashing in a big way with 2.5 sacks and seven total pressures in just 37 total snaps.

Welcome to the SEC Emmanuel Oyebadejo.



6’6 and 299 pound former UK Basketball player. 12% body fat and runs 20 MPH. 2.5 sacks in his first game in the Power-4.⬇️ #Gators pic.twitter.com/nrOl3ZFWQo — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 20, 2026

The mixture of pure strength and power, along with a quickness that makes him insanely unique for his size, was on full display on the night. Through two appearances, Oyebadejo has looked nothing short of phenomenal. If he can stay consistent, Florida may have found a true difference-maker, and the breakout defensive end may be looking at another quick jump in competition, this time to the NFL.

Second-Year WRs Continue to Breakout

While those in Gainesville were fully aware of the talent of wide receiver duo Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson heading into the season, the two made Saturday another statement to the entire country. Not only did both second-year wideouts prove themselves as exciting playmakers, but the duo looked like one of the better pairs in the entire conference.

Florida’s ⭐️ second-year WR duo of Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson in week 3 @ Auburn:



🐊9 catches on 11 targets

🐊160 yards. 17.85 per catch.

🐊1 TD (1 Called-back for hold)

🐊72 Yards After Catch pic.twitter.com/EPSzVcuhr9 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 20, 2026

Brown III continues his ascension into one of the premier playmakers in the nation, while showcasing his route running and ball skills on top of his well-known yard-after-catch ability.

“He’s a dude. He's a guy's guy. He's a football guy. He loves it. He's a worker. He's got a tremendous attitude. And, oh by the way, he's fairly talented. You know what I mean?” Sumrall said on Brown III on Monday. “... Like he's just one of these guys. I would love to coach him forever. We went five for five. I’m going to see if we can give him unlimited eligibility for VB3 forever.”

For Wilson, the 6-foot-3 and 212 pound receiver continues to get open at an impressive rate for his size, while adding 30 yards after the catch.

“He’s still got a lot of football left in him, he’s raw in some areas, and we’re going to coach him through those things over the next couple years. But he is extremely fun to coach, and I’ve said that before,” Buster Faulkner said on Wilson. “... We just want to continue to see him grow as a player, as a wide receiver, and I think he’ll continue to do that.”

Jayden Woods Plays Best Game

Jayden Woods played his best game of football at the collegiate level on Saturday, stepping up for a defensive line that had questions heading into the matchup.

Jayden Woods played arguably the best game of his #Gators career on Saturday:



🐊11 QB pressures(PFF)

🐊6 total tackles | 3.5 TFLs.

🐊2.5 sacks

🐊4 Stops(PFF)



Showcased his 21 MPH speed and 405 pound clean from this summer. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QMck7Zhpvi — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 21, 2026

Woods is looking to take a step toward becoming the true star pass-rusher that Florida saw flashes of in 2025, with the performance being a great start in his second year. The standout looked just as fast off the edge as his 21 MPH speed this summer would have suggested, while he also managed to win with strength against two SEC tackles with 68-and-85-pound weight advantages.

“I think it was just staying committed to the process. Sacks are hard to come by in general. So we knew we had to rush and stay in our lanes,” Woods said after the performance. “... We played the defense the right way… Did your job the sacks just come to you.”

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