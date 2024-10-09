Steve Spurrier Likes Florida Gators Chances Against Tennessee Volunteers
The odds are highly stacked against the Florida Gators heading into their matchup with No. 8 Tennessee. ESPN gives the Vols an 86.9% chance to win the game and the betting lines have them winning by 15.5 (also per ESPN).
Being a two-score underdog is not normally the position they’re typically in for this annual game.
However, there is one notable Gators legend who thinks Florida can beat the odds. Legendary Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier likes the Gators chances.
“We’re certainly capable of beating Tennessee. If Arkansas can beat them, we can beat them,” Spurrier said on Another Dooley Noted Podcast.
Spurrier added that Tennessee’s offense hasn’t looked as strong in SEC play compared to its other matchups.
“Tennessee has done very well against the down-the-line teams, but the two SEC teams have stopped them fairly much.”
He still liked the Volunteers’ defense, pointing out that neither Oklahoma nor Arkansas could do much against them.
If anyone knows a thing or two about a big game against Tennessee, it’s Spurrier. He returned to UF as the head coach just in time for an occasional conference matchup to morph into a fierce annual rivalry.
During the Head Ball Coach's tenure, the game was a top-25 matchup every year. In seven of those meet-ups, the game was between two top-10 teams.
The Gators managed to establish an upper hand in the rivalry they have rarely relinquished. Under Spurrier, the Gators beat the Volunteers eight of 12 times. Not even Peyton Manning could beat Spurrier - he went 0-4 against Florida. Beating the Vols became an expectation. Since 2005, the Gators have only lost to Tennessee twice.
Even in the dire landscape that Florida football is currently in the midst of, they still have their hopefuls that the norm will remain intact.
Under head coach Billy Napier, the Gators are 1-1. Both teams have walked away with the win when on home field.
Florida will take on Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday. The Gators look to pull off the upset and keep things to business as usual. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
