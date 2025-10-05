Stock Report for Gators Win Over Texas: Napier Found A Way
The Florida Gators picked up the upset win over No. 9 Texas to correct course on the season. It featured standout debuts and a statement win. On the flip side, not everyone necessarily got a piece of the action.
With that note, it’s time for the latest edition of the stock report. Let’s see whose stock was bullish this week and whose was bearish.
Stock Up
Dallas Wilson
His debut couldn’t have gone much better. Over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns is a great way to show the world what you’re capable of. Wilson’s addition to the passing game should help the offense going forward.
Wilson and DJ Lagway had limited time together between the injuries of the two to get in sync. Whatever they did together, it helped get them ready to go.
Billy Napier
He picked up a top-10 win and snapped a three-game losing streak. By default, his stock goes up. Napier keeps finding ways to stay in the fight when his back is against the wall. He’s far from in the clear, but he’s got another big, well-timed win going for him.
Devin Moore
He picked up his first sack in either high school or college while also being responsible for one of the two interceptions tonight. A career night to help pick up an upset win is going to provide a solid boost to a player’s stock.
Stock Down
Cormani McClain
During a strong defensive showing, McClain was a weak spot. He struggled to keep up with the Longhorns' offense, notably unable to keep up with a wide receiver who picked up a touchdown with ease.
He’s had his standout moments this season, and as recently as the loss down in Miami. He’s likely going to have more down the road. However, Saturday was not one of those nights, and a poor performance will knock his stock down a peg.
Running Back Depth
Ja’Kobi Jackson was already missing in action due to a lower-body injury. Then, they lose Duke Clark to an injury. He had been spotted on the sidelines after leaving the medical tent, doing stretching motions with his right arm.
Whatever his injury was, it warranted keeping him from taking another carry the rest of the game. Should they be without Clark as well, the Gators will likely have to rely on KD Daniels to play behind Jadan Baugh.