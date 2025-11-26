MRI Reveals Update on Gators' DB Cormani McClain, Per Report
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The injury bug has taken a big chomp out of the Florida Gators in 2025, with the defensive backfield taking one of the biggest hits.
Florida lost Dijon Johnson (knee) and Aaron Gates (shoulder) to significant injuries against Miami, while others have battled other minor ailments throughout the season. Cormani McClain joined the fold of serious injuries last week against Tennessee, suffering a lower-body injury that ended with him being carted off the field.
However, it appears McClain has avoided the worst.
McClain underwent an MRI on Monday and is believed to have avoided a significant injury, according to 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz. It's unclear if McClain, who has started in six games across 10 appearances, will play in Saturday's season finale against Florida State.
Interim head coach Billy Gonzales did not have an update or timeline for McClain in Monday's press conference, his only press conference of the week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Florida also will not have any injury reports this week due to Saturday's game being a non-conference matchup.
Florida Gators on SI will be in attendance for warmups on Saturday and will have an observational pregame injury report based on warmups.
McClain carved out a consistent role this season after redshirtting last year, starting the season in a three-man rotation at corner with Johnson and Devin Moore before establishing himself as a starter after Johnson's injury.
He has 18 total tackles on the season with one interception.
"It's incredibly tough to watch," Moore said on Saturday of McClain's injury. "I have experience with injuries, and just seeing him go down, man, that broke my heart. Because I have seen the guy, extra means, extra hours in the weight room just doing all the extra little things so he can make the plays on Saturday like he does."
Should McClain miss Saturday's game, the Gators will turn to true freshman J'Vari Flowers to start alongside Moore, with fellow freshman Ben Hanks III providing depth.
Flowers has 13 tackles on the year with three pass breakups, while also being the Gators' best tackler with an 85.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. Hanks III, meanwhile, has six tackles on the year across two games played. He will receive a redshirt this season with less than four games played.
"Hopefully, these young players that get the opportunity, this is their time to go play," Gonzales said on Monday. "And at this part of the season, you know, you're 14 weeks in the season. They've got to have matured by this point, so you put them in a position to go make those plays."