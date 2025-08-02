Stronger Than Ever, Tyreak Sapp Says Sky’s the Limit for Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It’s not often you see someone pass on the chance to be a multi-millionaire, but one Florida Gators edge rusher wasn’t satisfied with a second or third-round projection. Tyreak Sapp is back for a final year, and he’s hungrier than ever.
As the SEC’s highest-graded returning edge rusher, Sapp knows what he’s capable of, but now he’s looking for Florida’s entire front seven to take the leap with him.
According to Sapp, Florida’s defense will go as far as their effort and mindset take them.
“We can be the best front seven in the country. I know I push those guys every day and we got some guys,” Sapp said. “I think if we all go at it together and we attack it every day with each other, man, Lord knows the sky's the limit for us. And we're just gonna try to take advantage of every opportunity we get on Saturday.”
The Ft. Lauderdale native is fresh off one of the best defensive seasons in recent program history, with his 90.0 PFF grade standing as Florida’s highest since future Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard posted a 90.5 in 2019.
Now entering his fifth season in the program, Sapp feels as strong as ever, and his jaw-dropping gains in the weight room back that up.
“I benched 385 last year, my max, and now I benched 445,” said Sapp. “I'm probably in some of the best shape of my life. I put on 10 pounds of muscle mass. And then I lost a few pounds of body fat. I think I'm at 9 (percent). That was just like a great milestone to hit this summer. I was, I was glad I was able to do that.
While he likely would have been drafted in the early-to-mid rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sapp is already building momentum as a potential first-round pick.
And as the saying goes, iron sharpens iron, so going against players like first-team All-American Jake Slaughter and veteran Austin Barber will give him the practice reps he needs to prove himself as one of the nation’s top pass rushers.
It works both ways. As a highly talented pass rusher, Sapp knows that bringing consistent effort will only push Florida’s offensive line to adapt and improve.
“I consider them one of the best O-lines in the country. And I consider us as the best front in the country, and I'm gonna bring it every day and I want them to bring it every day. Because when they go out on the field on Saturday, I want them to feel like nothing compares to going against Sapp” Sapp said. “I want them to feel it. I want them to hate practice. Because when they go in the game, I want them to be hated. I want people to watch the film and be like, 'I don't want no parts of that.' That's what it has to be if you want to be the best in the country.”
If this season goes the way Sapp hopes, the Gators could see one of their own walk across the stage on the first night of the upcoming draft.