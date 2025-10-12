Takeaways From Gators' Loss to Texas A&M: Momentum Gone Again
The Florida Gators suffer another road loss to a top-10 opponent this season, this time falling to Texas A&M, 34-17. Right after a big win over another top Texas program, they flopped after what looked to be a strong start.
Looks like we’re back here again, wondering what's next. On that note, here are three takeaways from Florida’s fourth loss of the season.
Everyone Was to Blame Tonight
The narrative of the defense getting the job done didn’t hold up in College Station. The defense allowed 417 total yards of offense and allowed 21 points in the first 20 or so minutes of play.
Jordan Castell picked up another well-timed interception, but that was one of the few standout moments on defense. In the end, it’s not like the offense took advantage of even the one good moment. Florida turned over the ball on downs after failing to run up the middle on 3rd & 6, followed by an incomplete pass on fourth down.
Speaking of the offense, they actually had a promising first quarter. However, once the two touchdowns got on the board, they couldn’t muster more than a field goal. Converting on third down once out of 10 attempts led to another game of offensive headaches.
More problematic play calling on offense, mixed with an off night on the other side of the ball, was a recipe for falling flat.
Lagway Improving But Game Was Tale of Two Halves
If you look at the overall performance, he was fine. Lagway threw two touchdowns and didn’t turn over the ball. Throwing for 245 yards is fine, too. But most of his production came in the first half. There is an argument that it was the first quarter vs the rest of the game.
He gets this credit. He said change was coming, it would start with him and he has improved. However, the wins still aren’t translating. If he can put on a strong performance from start to finish, a lot will fall into place.
Clock is Ticking Again for Billy Napier
At least last season saw him pick up back-to-back SEC wins when his back was against the wall. This time, he went right back into the loss column. Is this the last of him? Couldn’t tell you. Each time we’ve thought this was the end, it hasn’t been. So, all we can say for now is that he missed a huge chance to correct course.
Now, he’s off to his worst start yet. In his first three seasons, his first six games saw him have two 4-2 starts and a 3-3 start last season. Now, he has a losing record halfway through a season he was expected to lead this team to the College Football Playoff.
Florida likely could have been ranked on Sunday if it had picked up the win. It would have been hard not to if they had picked up two top-10 wins, one of which would have been on the road.
No one likes a broken record, but each game has required an evaluation of Billy Napier’s job status. It’s not fun to do it every week, but here we are.
