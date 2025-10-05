Takeaways From Gators Win Over Texas: Dallas Hype is Real
The Florida Gators snap their losing streak, taking down No. 9 Texas in the Swamp to get back in the win column. In a game that featured a flurry of emotions, there is plenty to take away from it.
Here are three takeaways from the bout.
The Wait for Dallas Wilson Was Worth It
It took until the fifth game of the year for the highly anticipated freshman phenom, wide receiver Dallas Wilson, to see action. If you tuned in completely unaware of his status, you would think that he’d had every game to get fully warmed up.
Wilson tallied 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate debut. One of his catches was a 55-yard touchdown that saw him tightrope the sideline and fight his way to the end zone.
Right out of the gate, he has established himself as a top receiving option that could help spark the offense going forward.
Billy Napier Found A Way
Just like last season, every time his back is against the wall, he gets a big win under his belt. Credit where it’s due, he picked up another win against a top-10 opponent.
It doesn’t fully expunge him of the three-game losing streak, but this is a win that buys him time. These are the type of wins that force you to reevaluate the schedule again. Instead of not knowing which game could be a win anymore, some games on the schedule might seem winnable again.
This win could also build some confidence, and another upset could be in store. We’ll find out what this win means for momentum soon enough.
The Defense Keeps Showing Up
Another game is in the books where the defense held their opponent to fewer than 25 points. They collected six total sacks, with seven getting some piece of the action. They had three sacks total heading into the game, and they tripled their total in one night.
Devin Moore picked up his first sack, literally, ever. He said after the game that he didn’t recall having one in high school, let alone in college. He also picked up an interception along with his fellow defensive back Jordan Castell.
For years, defense was an Achilles heel of this team. Now, it’s a saving grace. If the offense can continue to see even modest improvements, it should be enough to start getting them on the winning side of games.