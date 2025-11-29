Two Gators Starting DBs Ruled Out for FSU Game, Other Pregame Injury Observations
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have dealt with numerous injuries throughout the 2025 campaign with multiple players on the two-deep depth chart suffering serious injuries.
Ahead of Saturday's game against Florida State, two more starters were confirmed to be out for the season-finale.
Corner Cormani McClain and safety Jordan Castell will both miss Saturday's game. McClain, suffering a lower-body injury last week against Tennessee, was seen during warmups in his jersey and athletic shorts with a brace on his left knee.
Castell was absent during warmups.
McClain was carted off the sideline during last week's loss after making a tackle, but he appears to have avoided the worst with a reported MRI on Monday revealing he avoided a serious injury. He finishes his second season at Florida with 18 tackles and an interception.
"It's incredibly tough to watch," corner Devin Moore said on Saturday of McClain's injury. "I have experience with injuries, and just seeing him go down, man, that broke my heart. Because I have seen the guy, extra means, extra hours in the weight room just doing all the extra little things so he can make the plays on Saturday like he does."
In his place, freshman J'Vari Flowers is expected to make the start with fellow freshman Ben Hanks III providing depth.
Meanwhile, Castell started in all 11 games, recording 54 tackles and two interceptions. Should he miss the game, it would snap a streak of 34-straight starts for the junior. Should he be unable to play, walk-on Alfonzo Allen Jr. would start with walk-on Brayden Slade and freshman Drake Stubbs providing depth.
Kickoff between the Gators, who are looking to avoid its first nine-loss season since 1979, and Florida State, needing a win to reach a bowl game, is at 4:30 p.m.
Unofficial Pregame Injury Report
Florida Gators on SI has compiled an unofficial injury report based on the pregame warmups. Florida did not release an official injury report due to Saturday's contest being a non-conference game.
- RB Ja'Kobi Jackson (upper-body)
- RB Treyaun Webb (lower-body)
- WR Tank Hawkins (opt-out)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (lower-body)
- WR Dallas Wilson (lower-body)
- WR Eugene Wilson III (lower-body)
- TE Cameron Kossmann
- OL TJ Dice Jr.
- OL Noel Portnjagin
- OL Fletcher Westphal (upper-body)
- EDGE George Gumbs Jr. (lower-body)
- EDGE LJ McCray (lower-body)
- LB Ty Jackson
- DB Micheal Caraway Jr.
- DB Jordan Castell
- DB Aaron Gates (upper-body)
- DB Dijon Johnson (lower-body)
- DB Cormani McClain (lower-body)