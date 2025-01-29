Three Bold Gators Football Predictions for 2025
The Florida Gators enter the 2025 college football season with heightened expectations. A strong end to last season left the impression that the tide is starting to turn under head coach Billy Napier.
With expectations on the rise, it’s time to see how bold we can get with the predictions for next season. Here are three bold Gators football predictions for 2025. The criteria here is that while bold, they need to stay realistic. For example, predicting that DJ Lagway will match Joe Burrow’s 60 passing touchdowns in 2019 would just set myself up for a bust.
Now that the level of bold has been established, let’s kick this off.
DJ Lagway Triples Passing Touchdown Totals and Throws for 4,500 Yards
Throwing 36 touchdown passes feels like a tall task for a Gators quarterback these days. Nobody has done it since Kyle Trask threw 43 of them in 2020. Graham Mertz cracked 20 touchdowns in 2023.
Based on the number of touchdowns he threw in games he both started and finished (nine touchdowns in six games), Lagway was on pace for 19.5 touchdowns - so 19 or 20. Had Lagway actually played a whole season, and stayed healthy, he might have settled in and thrown 25 or so touchdowns in his rookie campaign.
As for passing yards, he already got about two-fifths of the way there spending a chunk of the season as a back up and hurt.
So, in theory, 36 touchdowns shouldn’t be seen as so bold. But that would have led the SEC last season. The same goes for 4,500 yards. The leap to leading the SEC in passing is enough to make this a bold pick.
But Lagway has the work ethic to take that year-two leap. He proved that after being named Gasparilla Bowl MVP and then stating his lack of satisfaction. He’s hungry to reach serious heights, and Florida has gone out and gotten him the pieces he needs. Book it.
Gators Finish With a 6-2 SEC Record, Beat Georgia
If the Gators want to take a step forward, taking down their conference opponents is the only way to make it happen. Even if they go out and beat Miami, which they should with Cam Ward being replaced by Carson Beck, the Gators can’t outdo their eight-win 2024 without some upset road wins this season.
They came close last season, taking Tennessee and Georgia down to the wire. A Mertz goal-line fumble and a Lagway injury were the difference makers.
It’s doable, but it’s going to be easier said than done. If they lose to both Georgia and Texas again, they’ll have to beat LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss on the road. It’s a big test for Napier and his reputation on the road. He’s won at College Station before but not at Baton Rouge. This will be his first trip to Oxford.
It’s too bold to say the Gators will win all three. Even with the game in the Swamp, predicting a win over Texas also feels a bit steep. So, instead, I’m predicting the Gators win two of those road games - let’s say it’s A&M and LSU - and then finally, they take down Georgia. They got close with no quarterback, they’re back with a vengeance in 2025.
SEC Wins: Georgia, LSU, A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Kentucky
Jadan Baugh and Ja’Kobi Jackson Each Rush for 1,000 Yards and 10 Touchdowns
With Montrell Johnson Jr. out of eligibility, it’s a prime year for Baugh and Jackson to take on even larger roles in 2025.
Both had seven touchdowns in 2024. It might not be that bold to say they can each reach 10 touchdowns. But that’s why it’s being combined with 1,000 rushing yards each - which on its own is a bit gutsy.
Baugh rushed for 673 and Jackson had 509. Both were a ways away from 1,000. But the underlying averages show this bold prediction can prevail. Both running backs averaged over five yards per carry last season. They made the touches they got count, but they didn’t have the volume quite yet. This is predicted here to change this fall.