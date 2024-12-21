Gators QB DJ Lagway Takes Home Gasparilla Bowl MVP
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway wraps up his true freshman campaign by taking home the Gasparilla Bowl MVP.
Lagway completed 22 of 35 passes (63%) for 305 yards - which is a Gasparilla Bowl record - with one touchdown to two interceptions. His number of passes and completions are both career highs. His final passing yards total are his best against an FBS opponent - he had 456 passing yards against Samford, an FCS opponent.
He had a slow start to the game like the rest of the team. Both of his interceptions came in the first half. However, found his footing in the second half by picking up a touchdown and protecting the ball the rest of the way.
It made for a strong ending to a surprise run as the Gators starting quarterback.
He started off as the backup quarterback behind Graham Mertz. He made his debut in the backup role in the 41-17 loss to Miami opening week and made his first career start in Week Two against Samford. Mertz suffered a concussion and had to sit out the week. Even when Mertz was back, Lagway continued to make appearances.
Then, Mertz tore his ACL in the 23-17 loss to Tennessee, and Lagway took over. After that, he was the starter the rest of the way, when healthy. Aidan Warner started the 49-17 loss to Texas.
As a starter this season, has a 6-1 record. It can be argued that if he hadn’t suffered a hamstring injury against Georgia, the Gators might have won that game.
This seven-game run saw the Gators pick up upset wins over No. 22 LSU and No. 9 Ole Miss lifted the Gators to a surprise 7-5 finish to the season after starting 1-2 and eventually finding themselves at 4-5.
The Gators took down the Tulane Green Wave 33-8 to win their first bowl game since 2019. Along with that, they have their first eight-win season since 2020 as part of their first winning season since then as well.
While there has been a 40-year, this is their 12th-straight win against Tulane. If you include the 7-7 tie between the two teams in 1947, the Green Waves winless streak against Florida goes back to 1946.