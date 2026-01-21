Top Recruiting Talent Expected at Gators Junior Day

With Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators shifting focus towards the class of 2027 on the recruiting trail, the Gators will host an impressive list of talent at this weekend's Junior Day in Gainesville, the second event they have hosted this month.

Florida is expecting a bevy of talented recruits over the weekend, headlined by two five-star offensive linemen in Maxwell Hiller and Kennedy Brown, along with the Gators' seemingly top quarterback target in the class, four-star Wonderful Monds IV.

The event stands as an opportunity for Florida’s new staff to continue to establish and strengthen relationships amongst targets, an important and difficult process after an almost complete coaching overhaul this offseason.

While Florida coaches have been active and aggressive on the trail, with many making visits to schools and prospects across the state throughout the week, many Gators targets will have this weekend as their true first in-person impression of the new Gators leadership.

“This will be my first time on campus since the new staff," Four-star wideout Amare Patterson told Florida Gators on SI ahead of his fourth total visit to Gainesville this weekend. “Florida is still a strong contender and actively recruiting me. My relationship with the new staff is solid and still growing.”

The weekend will be especially important for new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, with seven linemen expected to make the trip, including two top-10 prospects nationally. One of the most highly respected coaches at the position, the former Florida team captain has hit the recruiting trail hard since joining the program, proving to be the impactful hire many expected.

"Coach Trautwein is as good of an offensive line coach as there is in the country," Sumrall said after the hire. "Add the fact that he's a two-time national champion, All-SEC honoree and team captain here at Florida, having him join our staff was a no-brainer. Coach Trautwein is an elite teacher of the game and produces NFL draft picks, All-Americans and all-conference performers at an extremely high rate."

Florida’s new wide receiver coaches, Marcus Davis and Trent McKnight will be busy as well, with a list of five expected receivers visiting that includes elite four stars such as top-100 recruit Julius Jones, Fort Lauderdale native Anthony Jennings and the aforementioned Patterson. After landing six blue-chip prospects at the position in their previous two classes, the Gators expect to continue such success despite a new regime.

“It all starts with the quarterback and the pieces around him. We'll get elite skill players here,” Sumrall said in his introductory press conference. “This is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country. Like there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent...That excites me.”

As the Gators start to pursue said elite talent, the upcoming weekend on campus will be an important one for Sumrall and Florida as they begin building their first full recruiting class in Gainesville in 2027. The long list of talented visitors is definitely a good place to start for the new staff.

Notable Expected Visitors (Composite Ranking)

Five-star Kennedy Brown (No. 4 overall, No. offensive tackle)

Five-star Maxwell Hiller (No. 10 overall, No.1 interior offensive lineman)

Four-star Julius Jones (No. 58 overall, No. 11 wide receiver)

Four-star Anthony Jennings (No. 213, No. 29 wide receiver)

Four-star Wonderful Monds IV. (No. 254 overall, No. 17 quarterback)

Four-star Timi Aliu (No. 257 overall, 26 offensive tackle)

Four-star Reed Ramsier (No. 362 overall, No. 18 interior offensive lineman)

Four-star Amare Patterson (No. 404 overall, No. 53 wide receiver)

