Tramell Jones Jr. Takes Accountability for Gators' Offensive Struggles

Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. knows the Gators' offense needs to be better.

Following a 23-7 loss to Oklahoma, Jones pointed to a familiar problem that has continued to hurt Florida: self-inflicted mistakes.

The Gators struggled to sustain drives against the Sooners, with penalties and turnovers preventing the offense from building momentum. Jones believes those issues have to be addressed if Florida hopes to get back on track.

Those mistakes were particularly costly during a stretch when Florida appeared to be finding some offensive rhythm. Jones specifically pointed to back-to-back holding penalties that erased progress on third down and slowed a promising drive.

"We had the momentum going into that drive. We had explosives. We had good runs and then those two holdings back-to-back kind of slowed us down," Jones said. “That's where we had to take advantage of the penalties and we can't have those in those situations."

Jones also took responsibility for a costly interception on a third-and-short opportunity. He explained that Eric Singleton Jr. was open on the play, but Oklahoma's cornerback made a play on the football.

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"You gotta play turnover-free football, especially in the red zone. Especially when we're in scoring distance,” Jones said.

The quarterback also acknowledged that Florida needs to find more consistency in the running game. While Duke Clark provided a spark after returning from injury, Jones believes the offense needs contributions from everyone to get back to the level it showed earlier in the season.

"I think it's not only Jadan, it's everybody. All of us. Even me," Jones said. "I think what I can bring to the table can open up the run game for us."

Jones added that the offense has to return to the habits that helped Florida find success during the opening weeks of the season. That process starts with practice and reviewing film to identify where the group is falling short.

The Gators still have three games remaining, and Jones isn't ready to write off the season despite the recent setbacks.

"That's why you keep working. That's why you keep watching film," Jones said. "We still have three games left to play. That's a lot of football, so we're going to keep working."

Florida will need to find answers quickly as it prepares for its next matchup. For Jones, the path forward is straightforward: sustain drives, finish on third down, score in the red zone and stop giving opponents opportunities through avoidable mistakes.