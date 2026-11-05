Florida Gators Name Starting QB vs. Oklahoma

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators are now expected to make a quarterback change. Tramell Jones Jr. will be the anticipated starter for Saturday’s matchup against Oklahoma, replacing incumbent Aaron Philo.

The decision was first reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

On Monday, head coach Jon Sumrall said there “wouldn’t be some big quarterback one announcement” and that they “need both of them ready to go play.”

“To see how he’s handled that whole situation has been great,” defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo said this week. “I always say he’s like a true professional just handling that. Maybe he hasn’t always gotten the way. We want all want to play. We all want to be impactful, but he’s handled that great. When he has come in, I feel like he has done what he’s supposed to, to the best of his ability.”

Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. is set to make his second career start. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida’s reported decision to give Jones Jr. his second career start does not come as a surprise. The true sophomore helped lead the Gators to a road upset over Texas (22-for-35, 155 yards, two touchdowns) before replacing Philo in last week’s loss to Georgia (18-for-25, 172 yards, interception, rushing touchdown).

Florida pulled Philo, who has now lost his last three starts, after throwing two interceptions in three drives. While Jones Jr. also turned the ball over twice, including an interception in the end zone as the Gators attempted a long-shot comeback, head coach Jon Sumrall emphasized that the play around the quarterback also needed to be better.

“I don’t know if Tom Brady was our quarterback on Saturday if it would have helped us,” Sumrall said. “And I’m not trying to be a smart aleck. He would have been under too much duress and pressure to operate.”

While Jones Jr. has operated well, one thing to keep an eye on will be his physical health. Sumrall mentioned after the loss to Georgia that Jones Jr. is currently dealing with an injury that could require surgery in the offseason, although he declined to offer specifics.

Florida, ranked 24th in the College Football Playoff Poll, enters the final stretch of the regular season with plenty of opportunity to salvage its season. The Gators will likely be favorites in three of its games (Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Florida State), while a road game at No. 6 Kentucky offers an opportunity for a third top-10 win this season.

“It's a huge difference going 5-7 versus 9-3," defensive lineman Brendan Bett said. "So, the goal is we have a lot more ball to finish out strong. And (Oyebadejo) said, you never know what college football brings you, especially this year. It's been people losing all over and you never know where we can end up as long as we keep our heads up and finish strong."

Kickoff against the Sooners is at 7:45 p.m., with television coverage on SEC Network.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!