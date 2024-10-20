Transfer DB Snags First Interception as Gators' Defense Dominates Kentucky
It took until week eight of the season, but Florida Gators defensive back Trikweze Bridges finally grabbed his first interception in the orange and blue in the win over the Kentucky Wildcats.
For his interception, it came on a tip drill. Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandergriff tried zipping a pass to his receiver over the middle, but it went through his hands and off another receiver's hands into Bridges’. It was a great catch by the newcomer as he showed good concentration and focus to make the play.
However, this wasn’t the only standout play he had on defense. On a crucial 4th-and-5 for the Gators' defense in the fourth quarter, Bridges came up with a great one-on-one tackle along the line of scrimmage to get the ball back to his offense.
That wasn’t his only tackle on the night though. The Oregon transfer was everywhere on Saturday night, leading the Gators in total tackles with 10 (five solo tackles). He was flying around the field, making tackle after tackle to help the Gators nullify the Wildcats offense for most of this game.
Additionally, he was rated as one of the Gators' five best defenders against the Wildcats. Per PFF, he received an overall defensive grade of 73.1. The only players to receive PFF defensive grades higher than him were Cormani McClain, Devin Moore, Grayson Howard and Tyreak Sapp.
Then, when you dive into the subsections of his overall defensive grade by PFF, he was very positive in run-defense situations. He graded out at 76.6 in this area.
And while he might have received better coverage grades in previous weeks, week eight was his best coverage game, statistically, in a Gators uniform. He was targeted five times in this game and only allowed one reception for one whole yard, per PFF.
If Bridges can make this type of performance a weekly occurrence, it will be great for his draft stock. But, more importantly, it could also be the key cog in the wheel to put the Gators in every game the rest of the way.