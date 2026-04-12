Transfer WR Bursts onto Scene in Gators' Spring Game

While there are three receivers ahead of Wake Forest transfer Micah Mays Jr. on the unofficial depth chart, he made a strong case to be receiver No. 4 after his explosive showing in his Florida Gators debut during Saturday's spring game, in which he scored two touchdowns.

“It was a great feeling, just wanted to be really explosive, really electric out there,” Mays Jr. said after the game. “... I just want to keep going and continue into the fall.”

Mays Jr. led all receivers in the Orange and Blue Game in yards and touchdowns, amassing 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four catches. He also logged the longest score of the game, hauling in a 75-yard pass from redshirt freshman signal-caller Tramell Jones Jr.

“It was a great ball by Tramell, it was a slant and go, and he put it up in the air, I just had to go make that play,” he said.

Tramell Jones answers right back with a BOMB to transfer Micah Mays on the double move. 75 yards for the score. #Gators pic.twitter.com/JEIelGAS64 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 11, 2026

The throw from Jones Jr. was right on the money, too. Mays Jr. beat defensive back Jordy Lowery with perfectly executed route running, leaving him wide open and behind the secondary. All he had to do after the catch was use his elite speed to coast another 30 yards to cross the painted white lines.

Then, on the following drive, Mays Jr. did it again.

Working against the clock, the offense quickly moved the ball towards the endzone as halftime approached. After making it all the way down to the 23-yard line, Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo connected with Mays Jr. over the middle for his second score of the game, which Mays Jr. claimed was the more exciting of the two touchdowns.

“Probably the second one, they were all saying ‘two touchdowns,’” he said with a smile. “It was great.”

The former ACC pass-catcher has been a standout player throughout the spring, consistently being talked about in a positive light. That positivity continued after the final tune-up, with his head coach praising his work as well.

“He's flashed, in particular, making plays down the field or getting the ball when he's on the move. As a route runner, he's been explosive. He tracks it well. He catches it clean,” head coach Jon Sumrall said.

With 5 seconds left in the half, Aaron Philo delivers for transfer Micah Mays, who follows up his 75 yard TD on the last drive with a 23 yard TD reception this time. #Gators pic.twitter.com/1Fe794DuIr — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 11, 2026

However, it is not all sunshine and rainbows for the receiver. Sumrall also noted he has challenged him in other areas this spring.

“I've challenged him to play with a little bit more edge and physicality. That's the biggest challenge I've put on him,” Sumrall said. “Like, hey, it's not okay to just be like a guy that just catches the football. You gotta do the dirty work, too.”

Nonetheless, Sumrall believes he will rise to the challenge and loves the demeanor he has carried since arriving on campus.

“He's grown in that area. I expect him to continue to grow, but I am really excited about having him on this roster,” Sumrall said. “I said this for him, and Bailey (Stockton) to both come when there's a lot of known players in that room. I got all respect for their confidence in themselves to come in and compete and not back down from the competition."