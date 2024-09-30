UCF's Harvey Draws Comparison to Former Florida Back
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators' head coach Billy Napier didn't say by name which of his former running backs UCF running back RJ Harvey reminds him of during his Monday press conference, but everyone knows who he is talking about.
"He's playing at another school right now," Napier said when asked to clarify.
He is, of course, referring to Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, who spent the previous two seasons with Napier and the Gators before transferring to the Bulldogs in the offseason.
The comparison makes sense, too. Both Etienne and Harvey stand at 5 feet 9 inches, weigh 205 pounds and are veteran transfer backs in college football.
Not to mention, both have similar traits on the field
"This guy has a low center of gravity. He is elusive. He has some bulk to his frame. He can make you miss on the second level," Napier explained.
Through four games, Harvey has rushed for 525 yards, which is second in the Big 12 and 10th nationally, and eight scores, which leads the conference and is third nationally.
It's not just him the Gators will have to stop, though.
Quarterback KJ Jefferson adds 211 yards and two scores while backup running backs Peny Boone and Myles Montgomery each average over six yards a carry in limited snaps. As a team, UCF boasts the nation's No. 2 rushing attack with 326 yards per game and 6.24 yards per rush.
"They got a multitude of backs. You pair that with the quarterback element, and that's ultimately where the challenge is," Napier said.
Meanwhile, Florida is on the opposite end of the spectrum defensively as the nation's 109th-ranked rushing defense with 188.8 yards per game allowed.
In their last outing, a 45-28 road win against Mississippi State, who averaged under 100 yards rushing going into the game, the Gators allowed 240 rushing yards and three scores.
During the bye week, Napier said the team focused on not coddling the players, focusing on game-like reps in the practice environment as well as between-the-play reps.
"Yeah, thought it was phenomenal. Physical. It was fast. It was game-like. It was very competitive. It was scored. It was graded," Napier explained. "I mean, it was a lot of fun to be a part of. Hopeful that we got better. I feel as if we got better last week."
Florida looks for its first FBS home win in nearly a year on Saturday against the Knights, which begins at 7:45 p.m. Television coverage can be found on SEC Network.