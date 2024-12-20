UCLA Wide Receiver Transfer Makes Commitment to Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have made a major addition via the transfer portal. UCLA transfer wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant has committed to the Gators, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
In his college career, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver has 1,667 Yards on 123 receptions and 13 touchdowns. He has one year left of eligibility.
Sturdivant fills a keyhole in the wide receiver room, with Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike both graduating.
He had been on the Gators' radar since he hit the transfer portal on Dec. 10. He paid a visit to Florida’s campus last weekend.
Sturdivant will be entering his fifth year in college. He started his collegiate career with the Cal Golden Bears. After playing four games and being redshirted in his true freshman season (2021), he played in 12 games with 755 receiving yards and seven touchdowns the following years.
After that, he made the move to UCLA. In 24 games with the Bruins, he had 912 receiving yards on 58 receptions and six touchdown catches. Last season, he had two games with over 100 receiving yards.
According to 247 Sports, he was recruited out of Texas as a four-star recruit and was ranked as a top-30 player in his position.
The Gators have had a lot of success with wide receivers in the transfer portal. The two wideouts just mentioned are two great examples under Billy Napier. Along with them, Ricky Pearsall shined in his two seasons at Florida and was taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Sturdivant will get to team up with quarterback DJ Lagway and be part of a wide receiver core consisting of Eugene Wilson III, Aidan Mizell and incoming freshman Vernell Brown III.