UCLA Wide Receiver Transfer Makes Commitment to Florida Gators

BREAKING: UCLA transfer WR J.Michael Sturdivant has Committed to Florida, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 205 WR totaled 123 Receptions for 1,667 Yards, & 13 TDs (3 seasons)



1 year of eligibility remaininghttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/zikJECatIU