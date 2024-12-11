UCLA Wide Receiver Transfer to Visit Florida Gators
The Florida Gators are making a move for a wide receiver who recently entered the transfer portal. According to Stadium and Gale: A Florida Gators Podcast, ULCA transfer J. Michael Sturdivant has scheduled an official visit for this Saturday.
Sturdivant will be entering his fifth year in college. He started his collegiate career with the Cal Golden Bears. After playing four games and being redshirted in his true freshman season (2021), he played in 12 games with 755 receiving yards and seven touchdowns the following years.
After that, he made the move to UCLA. In 24 games with the Bruins, he had 912 receiving yards on 58 receptions and six touchdown catches. Last season, he had two games with over 100 receiving yards.
His athleticism and size will make him a strong target in the portal and the Gators have already taken notice.
According to 247 Sports, he was recruited out of Texas as a four-star player and was ranked as a top-30 player at his position.
Sturdivant should be able to get himself solid playing time with the Gators with Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike out of eligibility.
The Gators have had a lot of success with wide receivers in the transfer portal. The two wideouts just mentioned are two great examples under Billy Napier. Along with them, Ricky Pearsall shined in his two seasons at Florida and was taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Should Sturdivant choose to transfer to Florida, he would get to team up with quarterback DJ Lagway and be part of a wide receiver core consisting of Eugene Wilson III, Aidan Mizell and incoming freshman Vernell Brown III