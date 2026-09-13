Instant Recap: VBIII's Special Plays Lead Gators to Win Over Campbell

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Behind three total touchdowns, including two punt return scores, from Vernell Brown III, the Florida Gators downed FCS Campbell, 52-3, in the Swamp in the Gators' final tune-up before SEC play.

The win also moved Florida to 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2021.

Brown III's first punt return touchdown — a 64-yarder with 14:39 left in the second quarter — was Florida's first since 2020 (Kadarius Toney) and first in 68 games. He added 70-yard return a drive later to become the Gators' first return man with multiple punt return touchdowns in a single game since 1996 (Jacquez Green).

He finished with 219 yards on four returns to set a new UF record for single-game punt return yardage. The single-game yardage is also now the second-most in SEC history.

Quarterback Aaron Philo (16-for-21, 242 yards, two touchdowns), scored from three yards out on the Gators' first offensive drive before finding Dallas Wilson for a 40-yard touchdown with 9:06 left in the second quarter. Wilson's touchdown, his first since the Texas A&M game last season, was set up by a fumble forced by DK Kalu and recovered by Aaron Chiles.

Wilson finished with five catches for 104 yards, recording his first 100-yard game since his debut last season against Texas.

Philo found Brown III for his third touchdown of the day a drive later on a 14-yard jet toss, giving the duo two touchdown connections on the season after Brown III had zero all of last season. Running back Jadan Baugh added a two-yard score a drive later to give the Gators a 45-3 lead at halftime.

Baugh added a 75-yard rush late in the third quarter to give him three straight multi-score games. He finished the night with 136 yards on 14 attempts, giving him 296 yards and five touchdowns two games into the 2026 season.

Shot out of a canon!! 75 yards!! pic.twitter.com/ZmXM68ZK8N — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 13, 2026

Head coach Jon Sumrall, meanwhile, set his own UF coaching record in the win. Florida's 118 points through two games are the most for a Florida coach through his first two games coached. Jim McElwain had the previous high with 92 through the first two games in 2015.

Florida's defense saw improvement after giving up nearly 400 yards of total offense and three touchdowns last week against FAU. Campbell opened the game with a seven-play, 63-yard drive that ended in an Alex Crabb 29-yard field goal, but failed to find more points for the rest of the game.

The Camels had the ball on Florida's 16-yard line late in the third quarter after Florida's Justin Williams muffed a punt. However, the ensuing 36-yard try from Crabb was missed, and Baugh answered with his 75-yard score.

Campbell also pushed the ball to Florida's one-yard line after intercepting a pass from backup quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., but the drive ended in a takeaway for the Gators after KJ Ford forced a fumble, which was recovered by Myles Johnson.

Florida (2-0) opens SEC play next week on the road at Auburn, searching for its first 3-0 start since 2019.

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