Watch: LSU LB Whit Weeks Ejected for Targeting vs. Florida
BATON ROUGE, La.-- The Florida Gators, looking to win its second straight over LSU, will now face a shorthanded Tigers defense for the rest of Saturday's game.
Star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was ejected for targeting on Florida's first possession. Weeks, a captain for the Tigers with five tackles on the year, hit Gators receiver Vernell Brown III in the helmet on a six-yard screen pass that put Florida in LSU territory.
Weeks will now miss the rest of the game but will not have to miss any time for the Tigers' game next week against SE Louisiana. The 15-yard penalty set up a 45-yard field goal by Florida kicker Trey Smack to give the Gators a 3-0 lead with 11:34 left in the first quarter.
LSU was forced to punt on their ensuing drive, and Florida is currently driving down the field on their second drive in the first quarter. Florida has the ball on LSU's 43-yard line at the time of publishing.
Weeks' ejection is the latest chapter in an emotional and personal rivalry game in Death Valley, which was preceded by a pair of shoving matches during warmups. LSU is looking to avenge last year's loss in Gainesville, while the Gators are looking to bounce back after a loss to USF last week.
Florida has not won in Death Valley since 2016 and has not won a night game in Death Valley since 2009.
The Gators lead 3-0 near midfield for their second drive at the time of publish.