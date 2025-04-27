Weston Signs UDFA Deal with Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.-- After six seasons with the program, Florida Gators athlete Ja’Markis Weston is headed to the New York Jets, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The special teams contributor became the fourth Gator to sign an undrafted free agent contract following offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, defensive lineman Desmond Watson and running back Montrell Johnson Jr.
Wide receiver Elijhah Badger shortly followed Weston, giving Florida six UDFA signees.
While likely one of the least productive players to sign a contract stats-wise with only 16 tackles and one forced fumble, Weston is valued for his special teams efforts, where he played 608 total snaps at Florida. He received a 72.45 PFF grade in his past two seasons on the unit.
Weston began his career as a receiver before transitioning to safety, linebacker and finally edge rusher, but gunner on special teams has always remained his core position.
"He's always been a very good special teams player. That's his ticket," head coach Billy Napier said after pro day. "He's gotta be a four-core teamer, and then can he play DPR? Can he be a sam backer? Can he play stack backer? He's definitely going to get his foot in the door because of all the production on special teams. In general, can't say enough good things about the guy as a teammate. Well-respected around the building and certainly by the players."
Notably, his $200,000 guaranteed contract, which Pelissero first reported, is the second-high highest by a former Gator so far behind Crenshaw-Dickson, who signed a $245,000 deal with the Titans.