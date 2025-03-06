What Can Florida Gators Expect from New Defensive Coordinator Vinnie Sunseri?
When looking at Vinnie Sunseri, the Florida Gators’ new co-defensive coordinator, questions abound. In working in concert with Ron Roberts, how does Florida's defense change? Moreover, how does it change for the better? Also, what does Sunseri bring to Gainesville that will help the Gators on that side of the ball?
Pedigree
Although the Sunseri surname has its football roots in Pittsburgh, the family tree grew extensive roots in the southwest. Sal Sunseri spent 38 years serving as a position coach and a defensive coordinator. Through his travels he coached the likes of Khalil Mack and Julius Peppers. Along the way, he earned four national championships, including two different stints at the University of Alabama.
In 2018 he made it to Gainesville, handling the Gators' defensive line. Now, one of his sons will work on the entire defense, with his specialty being safeties. Vinnie Sunseri played 33 games as a safety for Alabama, winning back-to-back national titles in 2011 and 2012. During his days in Tuscaloosa, the younger Sunseri pulled four interceptions, including two interception returns for touchdowns.
Need for Improvement
The Gators needed a new voice. Austin Armstrong left to become the defensive coordinator for the Houston Cougars. Taking a lateral move from Florida to Houston isn't typically voluntary. Despite the strong end to the season, the defense struggled mightily during 2024, finishing 76th in total defense.
They wouldn't have needed such a strong late-season rally, if not for the defense's failure to stop anyone. UF ranked 83rd in pass defense, allowing 227.5 yards per game. Teams felt too comfortable with not only passing the ball but gashing Florida for big plays. Florida surrendered a whopping 55 completions of 20 yards or more.
Sunseri's big play past as a safety could help the back end. Now, this requires a tandem effort between edge coach Mike Peterson and Sunseri. The success of the defense specifically relies upon the secondary helping the pass rush and vice versa.
In addition to Sunseri's playing days, he spent several years with the New England Patriots (2021-23) as the running backs coach before taking over as safeties coach for the Washington Huskies in 2024.
Overview
Still just 33-years old, Vinnie Sunseri arrives at Florida at a perfect time. The team needs to execute better on defense and start using their speed to make plays in order to get off the field. The new co-defensive coordinator can succeed where his predecessor could not.
Look for Sunseri to push for a more aggressive defense. In recent years, Florida's defense lacked that snap. Freshman safety Hylton Stubbs bring a physicality to Gainesville that should see him earn field time.
Look for Sunseri to take Stubbs and Lagonza Hayward, another freshman safety enrollee, under his wing. It will take time to see the full impact of Sunseri's hire for the Florida Gators. However one thing we should be able to count on right away, a Sunseri in the coaching staff means aggression.