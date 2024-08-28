What Florida Gators' HC Billy Napier Said at the Weekly SEC Coaches' Teleconference
On Wednesday, Florida Gators’ Head Coach Billy Napier answered questions for ten minutes on the weekly SEC Coaches’ Teleconference.
Here are the main takeaways.
Facing Miami, QB Cam Ward
Napier opened his portion of the teleconference with a brief scouting report on Miami and noted the similarities between his program and the Hurricanes.
Both programs enter year three with its coach. Napier enters his third season with an 11-14 record, while Mario Cristobal hasn’t fared much better with a 12-13 record. Each program has made one bowl game in that time with one loss each.
“I think obviously they have been building a program with a very similar timeline to us,” Napier said. “They continue to improve their roster and obviously establish who they are and what they want to be.”
One of those new improvements Miami made is transfer quarterback Cam Ward. A dual-threat player, Napier discussed the challenges to stopping a quarterback like Ward.
“I think the thing about him is that he has experience. He has arm talent. He's accurate, and his ability to extend the plays, escape the pocket and then make kind off-schedule plays. I think that's the element that's very important in the part of the game,” he said. “So look, we've got to get the rush and the coverage to work together, and obviously each week, part of our plan is to affect the quarterback.”
The Nation’s Toughest Schedule
It’s been no secret that Florida faces the nation’s toughest schedule with eight-preseason-ranked opponents and 11 Power-Four opponents this season. Napier said the team’s embraced the road ahead, and it’s helped intensify the offseason training.
"And look, I think it's brought an edge to our preparation,” he said. “I think the way we've worked throughout the offseason, noting that we had a big challenge ahead of us, and it's made us better.”
Napier did explain the benefits of the Gators’ schedule included seven home games only having to fly to three of the five away games. Not to mention, a tougher schedule is a good resume for the 12-team playoff.
“I do think big picture wise, I think our players, we're running to the challenge. We've embraced that,” he said. “And look, all these young men, they chose to come to the University of Florida. This schedule is not much different than it was last year or will be next year, so it's always going to be hard here.”
A Two QB System
Napier was asked about how he’ll handle the Gators’ two-quarterback system with veteran incumbent Graham Mertz and five-star freshman DJ Lagway. In Napier’s eyes, it’s clearly Mertz’s position.
“We have one of the best quarterbacks in the country on our team,” he said of Mertz. “I think Graham Mertz, you start with that. He's the leader of our team. It's been his team from day one of the offseason. He's been fantastic. I mean, just his example. He earned his stripes last year.”
He also noted how Mertz returning to Florida has aided Lagway’s development as he can learn behind an experienced quarterback before taking over the offense. However, Lagway, a dual-threat, is almost the opposite quarterback Mertz, an accurate pocket-passer, is.
“So scripting is unique and a lot of fun because you kind of got a guy who's a veteran player who has a thorough understanding of the system that maybe isn't the same type of athlete, but you've got this young up and comer who's very athletic that maybe doesn't have quite the experience. So it's been an awesome challenge to build the offense around two different types of players,” he said.
Napier hasn’t given a clear explanation of what Lagway’s role in the offense will be this season, but the expectation is that he will see the field early and often behind Mertz.
His Biggest Concern Entering the Season
Although Florida boasts one of the rosters with the most returning production in the SEC, the Gators experienced plenty of roster turnover from last season to this year.
Florida welcomed 13 total scholarship transfers and signed 19 total high school signees, and many of them are expected to play major roles this year.
“We have some players who haven’t played for the Gators yet,” he said. “I think the biggest question mark is first-time players, how are they going to handle the environment and all the things that come with that?”
However, the extensive experience of some of the transfers as well as the returning production means there’s plenty of leadership to go around despite the inexperienced wearing a Gator uniform.
“We're fortunate that we have a veteran group, so we have some really good leadership,” he said. “41,000 snaps of experience coming back. I think we're fourth in the league in returning production. So these younger players do have good examples to observe and watch and kind of set the tone in terms of how to prepare.”
Upcoming Media Schedule
Napier is set to speak to the media on Wednesday night around 6:45 p.m. followed by select players. The Gators’ first depth chart and injury report are expected to be released shortly before Napier takes the podium.
On Thursday, Napier and punter Jeremy Crawshaw will join the Voice of the Gators Sean Kelly on the second episode of Gator Talk, presented by Dream Finders Homes. The show, which will take place at Miller’s Ale House in Gainesville’s Celebration Pointe, will begin at 7 p.m. and air on the 38 affiliates of the Gators’ Sports Network from LEARFIELD.