What to Know About Florida State's Offense as Gators Prepare to Host Seminoles
In their final game of the season, the Florida Gators will attempt to slow down the potent Florida State offense, the 24th-best scoring offense in FBS (34.1) that averages the ninth-most yards per game. (478).
While critics will say that East Texas A&M and Kent State skew the numbers, the Seminoles claim an opening-weekend victory over Alabama. What will FSU need to bring to the field, and how do the Gators stop them?
QB Thomas Castellanos
Thomas Castellanos, a transfer from Boston College, is a distinct type of dual-threat quarterback. His designed run plays often use motion and misdirection. Averaging ten carries per game, he displays agility in the backfield before accelerating downfield.
Castellanos uses quickness to elude tacklers, but if defenders get a hand on him, he can be stopped. When the distance to move the chains is within seven yards, he often runs to the wide side.
In the passing game, Castellanos has a strong arm and takes vertical shots, but he lacks accuracy when attempting those connections. According to Pro Football Focus, he completes only 35.4 percent of deep throws, with six touchdowns and six interceptions.
Any defense should salivate at the prospect of an inaccurate quarterback with the arm strength and the audacity to use it, despite his flaws. The Gators should force him into passing situations, as he is more likely to make mistakes under pressure, providing opportunities for UF defenders to create turnovers.
RB Gavin Sawchuk
If Castellanos provides outside running, Gavin Sawchuk makes his living between the tackles. Actually, he prefers running through the A gaps on either side of the center. Sawchuk puts his head down and plows forward on short-yardage plays. Those runs don’t just fatigue the defense physically, but sap the mental energy over four quarters.
Although it's not pretty, he helps keep drives moving. Sending linebackers in those games during short yardage will pay off.
WR Duce Robinson
Duce Robinson presents a major coverage challenge. At 6-foot-6, his catch radius and leaping ability create problems, especially in the red zone. Devin Moore matches up physically, but Castellanos’s inconsistent deep throws could neutralize Robinson.
Overview
FSU’s offense is explosive but prone to mistakes. Florida’s defensive line size is an advantage. Collapsing the pocket forces Castellanos into errors. Florida State prefers a fast pace, but if
Florida pressures the quarterback, they’ll have chances to dominate from the trenches to the boundary.