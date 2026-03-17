Difficult 2025, New Opportunity Energizing Gators Corner Dijon Johnson

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dijon Johnson knew Jon Sumrall wanted a player-led program with the Florida Gators. He also knew that with multiple newcomers at corner and only two established veterans, the unit needed a leader.

So, to build comradery, he took the group to the Cheescake Factory.

"I just wanted to be stepping up into a leadership role, and I just wanted all my guys to be more connected," the redshirt junior said. "I wanted to be more connected to the guys... It was a good night, chill, everybody was taken care of.”

Great time hanging with the guys tonight Looking forward to building with this Unit

Go Gators 🐊!! pic.twitter.com/LvMuXgiydE — Brandon Harris Sr. (@HarrisNOFLYZONE) February 5, 2026

There is a lot more to Johnson than just taking his teammates to dinner. It is a major step for a contributor looking to bounce back from injury while taking the next step in his own maturity.

Last season had plenty of turmoil for Johnson.

Four games into the season, one in which he was expected to break out as a starter, he suffered a meniscus injury that ended his junior year. He had surgery on Sept. 22 and watched from the sidelines as Florida struggled to a 4-8 finish and head coach Billy Napier was fired.

The offseason was just as difficult as Johnson was arrested on a drugs and weapons charge in May while in his hometown of Tampa. While the charges were eventually dropped two months later, he credits both the off-field incident and the season-ending injury as a learning experience.

"It's been just, not a hard journey, but it’s been a long journey for me and I just wanted to attack the whole year, and play in each and every game," he said. "I was frustrated how it ended but things happen for a reason and I’ll be good.”

Now, nearly 10 months removed from his arrest and nearly six months removed from surgery, Johnson is ready to make the most of his new opportunity as a redshirt junior. While he has not been able to do much in team drills through two weeks of spring camp as he recovers from surgery, he has made the most of his reps.

Sumrall said at the beginning of camp that Johnson is in "return to play" protocol.

“I’m still starting to get my feet wet a little bit, so I don’t want to say like, I’m like, back to where I want to be because I’m always looking for improvement, looking for how to be the best I can be on the field," Johnson said. "It’s going to be a journey but it will be a special one.”

His willingness to participate in as much as possible, as well as his eagerness to be a vocal leader, has also made the coaching staff's jobs easier. Sumrall told Florida Gators on SI last week that while the team is far from establishing true player leadership, some have quickly emerged in that role.

He also added that there is a challenge of getting guys to speak out as leader, and from there, getting non-leaders to listen.

Johnson, corners coach Brandon Harris said, does not have that problem.

“He's been through a lot here," Harris told Florida Gators on SI. "He's played with a lot of different guys. He's played for a lot of different coaches. So he has a lot to bring to the table in terms of being a Gator, in terms of seeing things done and how things should be done.

"I give him a voice. He’s earned that with me because me and him a lot of time together. He knows he's an echo of my message. Sometimes hearing it from him is just as good to the group as it is hearing it from me. So I definitely appreciate it."

There is, however, a price that comes with being a vocal leader for Harris' unit. Like his role of being a vocal leader and the work to be done as he continues to recover from last year's injury, Johnson embraces it.

"I let him know, ‘Hey, I'm gonna be on you the hardest, and the guys in the room need to see me drill into you to do everything I need and to get stuff right. If not, then what you say really don't matter, because you do what you want to do anyway,’" Harris said. "So, I definitely appreciate it. He's been solid, man. They do listen to him.”

It will still take some time for Johnson to fully recover and shed the non-contact jersey he currently wears. Once he is healthy, he expects to headline a corner rotation made up of Cormani McClain, J'Vari Flowers and Ben Hanks III as the other returning contributors; Onis Konanbanny as the main returning depth piece; and transfer Jordy Lowery and freshmen CJ Hester and CJ Bronaugh as the newcomers.

Until then, Johnson will continue to work both on and off the field.

"Each and every day I’ve got a mindset of, I want to be the best and that’s off the field, on the field," he said. "So I attack each and every day with a purpose, and my competitive edge that I have for myself is high. It’s been good. It’s been a good journey, I’m not gonna lie.”