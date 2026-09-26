What's At Stake in Florida's Matchup Against Ole Miss

The Florida Gators are off to their best start since 2019, beginning the season 3-0. This start has earned the Gators the respect of both fans and the media.

However, their biggest challenge to date awaits on Saturday, as they welcome the No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels to the Swamp for what could be head coach Jon Sumrall's most pivotal game.

Here is what is at stake for the Gators and Sumrall on Saturday.

A Chance at an AP Top 5 Win

Sumrall is trying to change the culture and mentality at Florida quickly and could do it with a win against the Rebels. Florida expects to be in these matchups consistently and to have more than hope that they can win them.

A victory over the Rebels would give the Gators their first AP top-5 win since 2020 against No. 5 Georgia in Jacksonville. Florida beat Georgia that year, 44-28.

However, that streak is even longer when it comes to taking down a top-5 opponent in the Swamp. The Gators have not beaten a top-5-ranked team in the Swamp since 2015. Coincidentally, that was against No. 3 Ole Miss. Florida won that game 38-10 in former head coach Jim McElwain's first season.

It would also be Sumrall's first top-5 win as a head coach. He has not beaten a top-5 team during his stops at Troy and Tulane.

Recruiting Boom on the Way?

There is no guarantee the Gators' recruiting will take off on Saturday, but there is no guarantee it won't either.

Florida expects at least 70 high school prospects across the 2027, 2028 and 2029 cycles to be in town for the top-25 matchup with Ole Miss. That includes consensus five-star and Texas commit New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin wide receiver Easton Royal; Texas A&M commit Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star edge Frederick Ards III and 2028 Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin five-star wide receiver Brysen Wright.

A win in front of this group of recruits could show them what the environment in the Swamp is like and what head coach they could be playing for over the next three to four years.

Ole Miss already saw the effects of a big-time win in front of their home crowd last week. Now it is Florida's turn to take advantage of an important recruiting weekend.

Matching the Best Start in Nearly a Decade

For starters, Sumrall is inching closer to matching the Gators' 2019 start. That team began 6-0, with wins over Miami, Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn.

If the Gators can secure a win against the Rebels, the next two games are at Missouri and at home versus South Carolina.

Either way, though, Florida is already off to its best start since 2019.

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