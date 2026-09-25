How to Watch Florida's Week 4 Matchup Against No. 4 Ole Miss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The 21st-ranked Florida Gators return home on Saturday to host No. 4 Ole Miss, marking the first time head coach Jon Sumrall will face a ranked opponent as the program's head coach.

While Florida enters the matchup with momentum after last week's 44-39 win at Auburn, Sumrall made it clear that last week's effort will not dictate Saturday's results. In fact, if Florida plays like it did against the Tigers, the results will not be favorable, Sumrall said.

"Last week's performance will not cut it against the offense we're getting ready to play," he said. "A lot of respect for Ole Miss. Really good football team, 13- 2 last year, went to the College Football Playoff semifinals, a lot of the same returning cast in many spots. Well-coached, talented, huge challenge."

That being said, Florida enters the matchup as slight favorites, in large part due to the home crowd inside the Swamp.

"We need a great home-field advantage Saturday. I think we'll have an awesome crowd," Sumrall added. "I can't wait to see our fanbase, but our guys gotta get ready to play a lot better football or we will be really disappointed in the outcome this week, because last week’s performance will not win this week.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Rebels, including broadcast information and betting odds..

No. 21 Florida Gators (3-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

Watch: ABC

Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Greg McElroy

Reporter: Katie George

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Shane Matthews

Reporter: Tate Casey

Weather: 82 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny, with a 0 percent chance of rain, according to Weather.com.

Odds: Florida is a 3.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: The series is tied 13-13-1 after Ole Miss won last year's matchup, 34-24. Before that, Florida had won the previous three matchups, including a pair of top-10 upsets in Gainesville in 2024 and 2015. That 2015 game remains the last time Florida beat a top-five team.

What's at Stake: Florida is looking for its first 4-0 start since 2019, while looking to rise in the rankings after last week's win at Auburn. Knocking off Ole Miss at home would make the Gators early contenders for a playoff spot, while a loss would stifle momentum ahead of a difficult stretch in the schedule.

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