The Florida Gators are beginning to turn a corner in Jon Sumrall’s first season, and running back Jadan Baugh has been the brightest spot in Gainesville. With that, Kalshi’s college football market has Baugh as the heavy favorite to win the Doak Walker Award at 40%.

Baugh had just an 11% chance to win at the start of the year before jumping up to 35% following Week 1 and remaining in that range until settling at 40% now. A $10 trade on Baugh winning the Doak Walker Award profits $13.19.

Doak Walker Award winner - Kalshi

Jadan Baugh 40%

Nate Sheppard 25%

Hollywood Smothers 9%

Kamari Moulton 8%

Mark Fletcher 7%

Bo Jackson 6%

Taking it to another level

Jadan Baugh broke out in his 2025 sophomore season with 1,170 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Now in 2026, he’s up to 458 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in just three games on 54 carries (8.5 ypc). He’s also played the biggest role in leading the Gators to a top-5 rushing attack in the conference at 246 rushing yards per game.

Week to week, he has not slowed down. In Week 1, he went for 160 yards and three touchdowns against FAU. Week 2, he continued with 136 yards and two touchdowns against Campbell. To open SEC play in Week 3 against Auburn, he went for a season-high 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Looking at the rest of the season, Baugh and the Gators' schedule includes Kentucky, South Carolina, and Ole Miss, which are bottom-seven in the conference against the run to start the season. Each allows over 130 rushing yards per game and a combined 10 rushing touchdowns through the first three weeks.

Already receiving high praises

Analysts backed him before the season. He made the Maxwell, Paul Hornung, and Doak Walker watch lists. ESPN also named him a preseason First-Team All-American. He made the SEC preseason team at running back and the All-SEC third team as an all-purpose player.

We’ll get our next look at Baugh in Week 4 as Florida hosts Ole Miss in a top-25 matchup at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

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