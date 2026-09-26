Gators Expect Biggest Recruiting Weekend to Date Under Jon Sumrall vs. Ole Miss

The No. 21 Florida Gators return home to the Swamp for a top-25 bout against No. 4 Ole Miss on Saturday. Both teams enter undefeated in the SEC, each taking home a one-possession win in Week Three.

Ole Miss had their big recruiting weekend last weekend against the LSU Tigers. Now it is Florida's turn to host several big-time visitors.

Here is who is expected in town for this weekend's top-25 matchup in Gainesville, according to On3's Corey Bender, Blake Alderman and Steve Wiltfong.

Gators Hosting Multiple 2027 Prospects Committed Elsewhere

Florida plans to welcome 11 of its 2027 commits against Ole Miss on Saturday. These 11 may not be the most important visitors for this contest, though.

The Gators are expecting several highly touted prospects committed to other schools in Gainesville. That includes New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Texas commit Easton Royal, Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star edge Texas A&M commit Frederick Ards III and Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes four-star running back LSU commit Tre Segarra.

Royal is arguably the most notable attendee. While he is committed to the Longhorns, he has been regularly in contact with LSU and Florida. The Gators appear to be running in third, but this weekend could be pivotal in swaying his mind.

Ards III was a prospect the Gators prioritized from the jump whenever head coach Jon Sumrall was hired. The Gators were well positioned to land him early, but that changed over the summer, leading to a commitment to the Aggies.

Florida is also hosting a pair of Florida State commits in Springfield (Ga.) St. Frances Academy four-star safety Jernard Albright and Miami Gardens (Fla.) Carol City four-star athlete Za’Kari Johnson.

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star WR Easton Royal (TEXAS COMMIT)

Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star QB Davin Davidson (FLORIDA COMMIT)

Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian four-star RB Andrew Beard (FLORIDA COMMIT)

Eastman (Ga.) Dodge County four-star CB Aamaury Fountain (FLORIDA COMMIT)

East St. Louis (Miss.) High four-star CB Raheem Floyd (FLORIDA COMMIT)

Port Charlotte (Fla.) High four-star WR Elias Pearl (FLORIDA COMMIT)

Baltimore (Md.) St. Paul's School four-star EDGE Cahron Wheeler (FLORIDA COMMIT)

Swainsboro (Ga.) High four-star LB Ja'Bios Smith, (FLORIDA COMMIT)

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy three-star DL Cain Van Norden (FLORIDA COMMIT)

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day three-star DL De'Voun Kendrick (FLORIDA COMMIT)

Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks three-star S Kailib Dillard (FLORIDA COMMIT)

Princeton (N.J.) Hun School three-star TE Tommy Douglas (FLORIDA COMMIT)

Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star EDGE Frederick Ards (TEXAS A&M COMMIT)

Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes four-star RB Tre Segarra (LSU COMMIT)

Springfield (Ga.) St. Frances Academy four-star S Jernard Albright (FSU COMMIT)

Miami Gardens (Fla.) Carol City four-star ATH Za’Kari Johnson (FSU COMMIT)

Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards three-star WR Davion Crumitie (VANDERBILT COMMIT)

Miami Carol City (Fla.) three-star S Alan Blackshere (UCONN COMMIT)

Hinesville (Ga.) Bradwell Institute three-star WR Jacobi Pasley (WEST VIRGINIA COMMIT)

Large Crowd of Underclassmen in the Swamp

Florida is almost done putting the final touches on its 2027 class. A few prospects are visiting this weekend that they could add, but their focus now largely lies on the 2028 and 2029 cycles.

Their top offensive target in the 2028 class is expected on campus. 2028 Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin five-star WR Brysen Wright has been a priority target for Sumrall since he was hired, and the Gators are considered a factor in his recruitment.

Wright was considering visiting Coral Gables this weekend to watch the Hurricanes. However, Wiltfong confirmed with Wright's father that the pass catcher is in fact visiting Gainesville to watch the Gators.

Florida is also hosting many other highly ranked underclassmen. 2028 Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star EDGE Antonio Thomas, 2028 Cartersville (Ga.) High four-star WR Madoxx Davis, 2028 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star LB Andre Alexander, 2029 Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star CB James Allen and 2029 Milton (Ga.) High four-star OL Landon Ghea are others planning to be in the Swamp on Saturday.

2028 Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin five-star WR Brysen Wright

2028 Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star EDGE Antonio Thomas

2028 Cartersville (Ga.) High four-star WR Madoxx Davis

2028 Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional four-star LB Tahj Gray

2028 Marietta (Ga.) High four-star EDGE Merrick Ham

2028 Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice four-star EDGE Jayden Bell

2028 Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star WR Tromonn Isaac

2028 Conyers (Ga.) Heritage four-star OT Malakhi Dudley

2028 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star LB Andre Alexander

2028 Tomball (Texas) High four-star RB Ian Thomas

2028 Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University School four-star WR Bubba Brown

2028 Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles four-star RB Xander Edwards

2028 Lake City (Fla.) Columbia four-star EDGE Mikel Morgan

2028 Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star TE Peter Pierre

2028 Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star OT Jackson Snelling

2028 Miami Central (Fla.) four-star CB Quinton Rolle

2028 Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest four-star EDGE Tristian Henderson

2028 Chattanooga (Tenn.) Tyner Academy four-star S Dion Edwards

2028 Jacksonville (Fla.) Zerephath Academy four-star OT Omari Lawson (SYRACUSE COMMIT)

2028 Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star EDGE Elijah Tillman

2028 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star WR Jordan Gorham

2028 Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison four-star OT Samuel Bailey

2028 Jacksonville (N.C.) High four-star CB Domonic Williams Jr.

2028 Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University School four-star CB Izayah Vickers

2028 Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star WR Armani Strong (FLORIDA COMMIT)

2028 Sarasota (Fla.) High four-star QB Hudson West

2028 Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star DL Zylen Little

2028 Hudson (Fla.) High four-star ATH Chris Morillo

2028 Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge four-star QB Levi Kerr

2028 Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles four-star TE J.C. Wessel

2028 Ruston (La.) High four-star LB Shamar Evans

2028 Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles four-star ATH Jaxon Flowers

2028 Philadelphia (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner four-star OT Ty Winn

2028 Newnan (Ga.) High four-star WR John Matthews

2028 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star OT Nation Farmer

2028 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star CB Phoenix Evans

2028 Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz three-star QB Andrew Whittemore

2028 Auburndale (Fla.) High three-star RB Anthony Howard Jr.

2028 Opa Locka (Fla.) Miramar three-star OT Nijal Thigpen

2028 Vero Beach (Fla.) High three-star DL Josiah Taylor

2028 St. Petersburg (Fla.) Catholic three-star OT Quinston Howard

2028 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star CB Man Robinson

2028 Tampa Bay Technical (Fla.) three-star WR Jordyn Murray

2028 Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie three-star TE Troy Silberzahn (FSU COMMIT)

2028 Vero Beach (Fla.) S Jamarion Hillsman

2029 Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star CB James Allen

2029 Niceville (Fla.) High four-star RB Jakobe Gilyard

2029 Milton (Ga.) High four-star OL Landon Ghea

2029 4-star CB Amarian McRae, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney

2029 Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie four-star ATH Captain Rolle

2029 Cape Coral (Fla.) High four-star DL Kymani Nicholas

2029 Fort Myers (Fla.) South Fort Myers WR Tenaris Kearse

2029 Wauchula (Fla.) Hardee County EDGE James Cherry

2029 Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy DL JD Jackson