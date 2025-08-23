Where ESPN has Two Gators Going in 2026 NFL Draft
With the 2025 college football season quickly approaching, Florida Gators fans should enter the season with serious excitement, as they have some of the top underclassmen players in the country.
However, the Gators also have upperclassmen talent that provides much-needed experience as they push for a College Football Playoff run this season.
In a recent mock draft put together by ESPN’s Field Yates, two Gators were projected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Austin Barber, No. 12 Overall to Cleveland Browns
Last season, Barber allowed just three sacks while starting all 13 games at left tackle. During a 45-28 win over Mississippi State, Barber finished with the best pass-blocking grade on the team (85.6) and was named the SEC Offensive Linemen of the Week.
The Jacksonville native has been a contributor since arriving at Florida, and has started 26 games over the past four years. In 2022, he was named to the CFN Freshman All-American first team.
“Insert Barber, who has excellent length and extensive experience as both a right and left tackle. Barber can really bend and pass protect, something he'll do at a high-stakes level this season in manning the blind side for 2027 QB prospect DJ Lagway,” Yates wrote. “He allowed three sacks last season over 13 starts. The Browns need to get younger along the offensive line; they allowed 66 sacks last season, second most in the league.”
Caleb Banks, No. 13 Overall to Dallas Cowboys
In 2024, Banks finished with 21 tackles and 4.5 sacks while starting 10 games. While helping the Gators upset No.9 Ole Miss, he was named the SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after finishing with 2.5 sacks while generating seven pressures.
In 2023, he finished with just one sack and 19 tackles. If Banks is able to make yet another statistical leap, then it wouldn’t be a surprise if he lands in the first round.
“Their porous run D (4.8 yards allowed per carry, tied for third worst) cannot continue if they want to keep contending in the NFC. Banks could help fix it," Yates wrote. "He has outstanding size at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, but he also displays the quickness and power to be a disruptive interior rusher. He began his career at Louisville, but his best college season came in 2024, when he had 4.5 sacks for the Gators -- including 2.5 in his dominant game against Ole Miss.”