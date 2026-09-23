Why Blocking is 'A Pleasure' for Gators TE Lacota Dippre

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jadan Baugh's SEC-leading 458 rushing yards has been arguably the brightest spot in the early portion of the Florida Gators' 2026 season. For tight end Lacota Dippre, blocking for Baugh is arguably his favorite assignment.

"Obviously, he’s a proven player, and it’s like alright. Then we got to Week 1, Week 2 and I went up to him on the sideline, I’m like, 'Bro you’re different. It’s a pleasure to block for you,'" Dippre said.

Dippre, a transfer from James Madison, has zero catches on the season for Florida. However, he stands out as one of the Gators' better tight ends because of his blocking abilities. Just ask Auburn's Eric Winters, who became Dippre's latest pancake victim on Saturday as Baugh rushed for a game-sealing 53-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Dippre said on Monday that offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner made it simple for Baugh when practicing that play this week: "follow Dipp."

“It’s funny because all week, honestly, you run your plays probably three or four times, depending on the play, going into the week, make sure you get different looks," Dippre said. "... So when we called the play, I was like, alright, I got to make something shake, and it just all worked out, stuck my head into it."

Lacota Dippre😤

No surprise CJ's brother doing this. pic.twitter.com/PRvxziNGZO — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) September 20, 2026

In an era of pass-heavy offenses, tight ends becoming more like receivers and fullbacks going extinct, Dippre does not shy away from that role. But why? Why is a player, who transferred from a College Football Playoff team, ok with not having a single reception three games into the season?

It's simple, Dippre said. He hates losing.

Dippre began his college career at Charlotte in 2023 before moving to defensive end in 2024. Across his two seasons there, the 49ers amassed an 8-16 record. Dippre called those two seasons "devastating."

Needing a change of scenery, Dippre entered the transfer portal and landed at James Madison. His fortunes, both with personal success and team success, changed quickly. Starting in 13 of the Dukes' 14 games last season, he caught 17 passes for 192 yards and three scores, all while helping the team reach the CFP.

Not only did that season meet Dippre's need for team success, it also taught him that he does not need the ball to contribute to wins.

"I just wanted to go somewhere to win. Like I’m sick of losing," he said. "I want to be in the locker room singing the fight song wherever I’m at, enjoying it with my brothers and everything. So once it comes down to do it, I play to win. I could care less for the ball anymore.”

Since transferring to Florida, Dippre is one of the many new faces in a revamped tight ends room. Of Florida's four tight ends that play, three are transfers, while one — Amir Jackson — is a multi-year backup in his first year of extensive playing time. Because of all of the new faces, the group was one of the bigger question marks on the team entering the season.

However, the group has found its footing. Georgia Tech transfer Luke Harpring has emerged as Florida's best all-around tight end. Jackson, who has seen considerable improvement as a blocker, continues to be an athletic option in the room. New Haven transfer Evan Chieca, who returned from injury last week, is finding his footing in multi-tight end formations.

Dippre, however, has been the impact blocker. He blocked on two of Baugh's three touchdowns against FAU and added a violent pancake block on a pull during a long run. Of Baugh's eight touchdowns, Dippre has been on the field for seven of them.

And on the occasion that he is on the field for a passing play, he is usually in as a sixth blocker. He had one reception against Auburn that was called back for a penalty. He was also on the field as a blocker for Kahliel Jackson's double-pass to Amir Jackson.

"I love pass protection. I actually enjoy it," he said. "I don’t get too caught up with not being heavily involved in the pass game. I just get caught up on the score and winning football games.”

Sumrall said Dippre's blocking efforts against the Camels two weeks ago made him the team's offensive player of the week, adding that his physicality and toughness give the offense "an edge... that we've needed." Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said that his mentality has been beneficial to the entire team.

With a 3-0 start and No. 4 Ole Miss coming to the Swamp on Saturday, that edge and that mentality will be needed team-wide as the Gators look to continue its early-season success.

"One thing he brings is a totally different mentality that you need to be a good football team. He brings that, he’s won games before," Faulkner said last week. "He knows what winning looks like, he brings it every day."

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