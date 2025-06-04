Why CBS Has the Florida Gators Making Their CFP Debut in 2025
After a successful end to the 2024 season, several publications are high on the Florida Gators in 2025 with sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway headlining several returning offensive starters.
CBS Sports' Carter Bahns has the Gators among his eight teams that could make their College Football Playoffs debut next season, in large part due to Lagway and the Florida offense, which has one of the better receiving corps in the SEC and returns four of its five starters on the offensive line.
"Florida sure looked like it turned a corner last November. Consecutive wins over ranked opponents, a four-game winning streak to close the year and a freshman-year breakout fromDJ Lagwaycould not have come at a more opportune time for Billy Napier," Bahns wrote. "If the last month of 2024 was a harbinger of success to come, the Gators coach could go from the hot seat to the playoff in just over a calendar year. It does not take much imagination to envision a breakthrough season, especially since Lagway has a talented receiving corps and one of college football's strongest offensive lines at his side."
Headling the receiving group is redshirt sophomore Eugene Wilson III, who returns from injury and
former UCLA wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, who are both tasked with leading a young receiving group,
The Gators added four freshmen receivers, headlined by five-stars Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson. Wilson originally signed with the Oregon Ducks before flipping to the Gators after being released from his financial affidavit. In the Gators' spring game, Wilson made 10 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns, giving a glimpse that the Gators' passing game will be in great hands despite relative inexperience.
Florida's offensive line, though, could be the biggest difference maker for its playoff hopes.
Highlighted by First Team All-American center Jake Slaughter, Lagway will be protected by one of the best offensive lines in the country with veterans Austin Barber, Knijeah Harris and Damieon George Jr. supporting alongside new starter Bryce Lovett.
Despite having a tough schedule, Florida has a strong chance to make noise in 2025, and if Gators make the College Football Playoff this season, they could be making it for the next few years with Lagway leading the way in the Swamp.