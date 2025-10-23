Why James Franklin Should Not be a Candidate for Florida's Head Coach
The idea of James Franklin coaching the Florida Gators would be a bold move, but also a grievous mistake that could set the program further back. Fresh off a twelve-year tenure in Happy Valley, the 53-year-old coach told ESPN that he remains eager for a coaching return.
“This has been such a big part of my identity, such a big part of my family. We love it," he said. "We’re kind of in shock. It’s surreal for a moment, and then it’s, ‘Hey, we have to get back to doing what we do,’ which is to help young people achieve their dreams. I can’t wait for that next challenge. We’re going to win a national championship at the highest level.”
In theory, Franklin would make a phenomenal coach in the Swamp. However, a couple of factors will hold him back and should eliminate him from the conversation of who should lead Florida into the next era. No concerns revolve around character, as many believe Franklin earned a solid reputation in and around the game. You don't see any major scandals involving his programs.
So, what are the issues?
Cannot Win Big Games
Granted, Franklin winning 69.8 percent of his games coaching the Nittany Lions means a great deal. Yet, the losses against top teams stand out. Sporting a record of 4-26 against top 10 teams doesn't engender faith in his abilities in the SEC.
It would be difficult to imagine Franklin's Gators beating Georgia, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, or Alabama. Moreover, the way his teams struggled in those moments paints a picture of a coach engulfed by the moment and whose team wilted under the pressure. Nine of those losses occurred by a margin of ten points or more.
Meaning, Franklin's teams stumbled out of the gate and never recovered. In the SEC, if you fall behind by double digits, chances are you will depart the stadium on the losing end. On top of that, in 12 bowl games, Penn State enjoyed a 6-6 record. Florida looks to escape that level of mediocrity and should not spend millions to endure that again.
Wandering Eye
During his tenure at Penn State, Franklin's name would somehow appear linked to various job openings. For example, in 2021, when USC fired Clay Helton, his name immediately appeared. He was able to use the USC opening as leverage to earn a ten-year contract extension with Penn State.
Basically, he maneuvered the school into awarding him an extension at a time when the team went 11-11 in a two-year span. As mentioned, at 53, Franklin possibly has a couple of decades of football coaching ahead of him. What if he turned Florida around and then USC or Texas' jobs opened up? In building a strong foundation, you don't want a coach that wants to negotiate by dangling his name in the press.
Lack of Regional Familiarity
Franklin grew up and played college ball in Pennsylvania. He knows the northern regions of the country like the back of his hand. His only dalliance with Southern football is a one-year assistant job at James Madison in 1997 and three seasons as the Vanderbilt head coach. Neither will prepare him for the abundance of talent and recruiting battles that he will need to undertake.
Florida is a hotbed of athletic talent that every in-state coach fights for. In Pennsylvania, Franklin pretty much had his pick of players because Temple struggles, and Pitt plays a marginally successful brand of football. While he did shine in talent-rich Ohio, the coach never needed to lock down his state.
Bottom Line
Franklin enjoyed success at Penn State. That doesn't mean that he can replicate that at Florida. Furthermore, with his track record of losing big games, why should the administration want that?
In order to achieve more than a tangentially important bowl appearance, Florida needs to bring in a coach who wins, and not just against lesser teams. A reclamation/redemption hire will do nothing for the school. Passing on Franklin looks like the smart play.