Why the Georgia Game is a Big Opportunity for Gators' DB Devin Moore
Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore is trying to finish the season strong. In Georgia, fate presented the opportunity to take the national stage against a top-ten opponent and possibly earn a few more NFL eyes looking his way.
Granted, Georgia will never be a pushover, but Saturday could represent the best chance for Moore and the Gators to defeat the Bulldogs for the first time during his career.
Traits
Moore is 6-foot-3and weighs 195 pounds. By any definition, it is the type of cornerback that scouts love and offensive coordinators hate. With long levers and physicality, the senior flashes the ability to play press coverage, haranguing the wideout during the route.
Not to mention, Moore can make solid plays on the ball, although interceptions may not be his forte. Yet, he will hold up against Georgia's smaller but quicker wideouts with experience and a little bit of guile. Pro Football Focus consistently grades Moore as one of the best corners in the nation.
Needs Work
Despite his frame, Moore missed more than his fair share of tackles. He tried to grab, using gravity to do the work that the weight room needed to. Grab and drag will work against LIU, but SEC wideouts will break the tackle and leave the cornerback in the dust just for trying that.
As a result, the Gators defender must take full advantage of his size in run support. With his length, Moore can shed wideout blocks to make the play. The question remains if he can secure the stop, or if the ball carrier will feast on yards after contact.
Injury Bug
Moore, despite his talent, frequently suffers injuries. While not in his control, injuries are setbacks that impede his progress and stunt his growth as a corner. He left the Mississippi State game injured, and there was a question whether he'd return.
After not including him on either of this week's injury reports, Florida needs Moore to return strong against Georgia. If he doesn't, their chances of winning slide.
Bottom Line
When Georgia gets to midfield, quarterback Gunner Stockton will take a vertical shot. That is their pattern throughout the season: a shorter, deep throw. He will test Moore because Georgia likes to throw the deep ball on either side of the field. Moore needs to find a way to make a play. If he can do this enough, Stockton will ignore his side and go somewhere else. Taking away a section is what top cornerbacks do.