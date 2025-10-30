How Florida Can Attack Georgia DB Daylen Everette
The Florida Gators' wideouts will line up against one of the most athletic corners in the SEC in Georgia's Daylen Everette.
UF needs to immediately minimize his impact to win Saturday's rivalry matchup. With interim coach Billy Gonzales looking to push the Gators towards bowl eligibility, the offense needs to start fast and succeed in the passing game consistently.
Target Him Early
Target him early. While he plays an effective corner, he is not a true lockdown corner to be feared and avoided. In fact, Florida needs to keep up the pressure. Granted, Everette is a tanky corner (6-1, 190 pounds) with good speed, but he possesses many flaws that the Gators need to take advantage of. Somewhere along the way, the Florida wideouts will beat him.
UF just needs to exercise patience.
Double Moves and Rub Routes
Although Everette can run with most wideouts, his speed and explosion reside along a straight line. Under those circumstances, quick cuts and double moves appear to be a winning proposition. Everette fails to adjust in full stride, needing to gather steps to self-correct. A quicker wideout like Eugene Wilson III, who will see many snaps on Saturday in place of the injured Vernell Brown III, and provided he can beat the press, can leave Everette behind for big plays.
Moreover, Everette's overt agility issue will cost him time attempting to either slide under or veer over pick plays. That lost step could cost the Bulldogs yards.
Missing Tackles
While a willing tackler, Everette's approach and technique are still unrefined, even for a senior with 48 games of experience.
Without much of an ability to break down in space, his aggressiveness places him in positions that fleet-footed wideouts can stop and turn, while Everette flies by. The Georgia corner is a reacher, throwing his arms at the ball carrier, usually seeing the opponent maintain balance through contact. Florida should run Jadan Baugh in his direction. The senior defender must persevere through the challenge and execute the play.
Bottom Line
Everette is unquestionably the most talented defensive back in Georgia. With his explosion, experience, and drive, he should be a bit further along than he is now.
Gonzales, the wide receivers coach, knows the talent in that position group, as he recruited the majority of them. The offensive line will give DJ Lagway time to throw due to Georgia's lack of defensive line push. Now, if they can run routes at or around Everett, the rest of the secondary will fall.