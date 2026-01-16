Florida Adds Speedy Oklahoma State Transfer to Receiver Room

The Florida Gators have not stopped adding to an already impressive wide receiver unit this portal cycle, with Jon Sumrall and staff earning a commitment from Oklahoma State speedy transfer wideout Jaylen Lloyd on Friday.

Lloyd, a 5-foot-10, 180 pound track-star, was a standout receiver at Nebraska in his first two collegiate seasons, catching 19 passes for 492 yards and three touchdowns. After transferring to Oklahoma State in 2025, he saw just one snap before entering the portal midseason after Mike Gundy's firing.

BREAKING: Oklahoma State transfer WR Jaylen Lloyd has committed to Florida🐊https://t.co/sGGAWc16CH pic.twitter.com/yyYkIK0jrJ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 16, 2026

Out of high school, Lloyd was a three star recruit out of Omaha with just three recorded college football offers: Nebraska, North Dakota and Northern Iowa. He chose to pursue football over multiple high-level Division One offers in track and field, including Florida. As a Junior at Omaha Westside High, he won the Nebraska Class A state championships in the 100 meters (10.54), long jump (23-5.5), and triple jump (50-3.5), while being recorded to run a personal-best 10.43 100-meter during that same timeframe.

Lloyd’s impressive speed translated well from the track to the gridiron, with all three of his career touchdowns being on catches of over 50 yards. On 16 career targets 20+ yards downfield, he caught seven for 341 yards, while earning an incredible 99.9 PFF grade as a true freshman on six such targets.

New #Gators commit Jaylen Lloyd



🐊19 catches, 492 yards, 3 TD at Nebraska as Fr. & So. 25.9 YPC!!!

🐊99.9! PFF grade on targets 20+ yards as true Fr. All 3 TD 50+ yards.

🐊Track Speed: 10.43 100-meter, Received an offer to run track at Florida out of HS. Ran at Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/wUryLQSmAO — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) January 16, 2026

The redshirt sophomore now adds to a Gators receiver unit that looks to be one of the best in the country. On top of the talented returning true freshman duo of Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, Florida has added three other transfers at the position, headlined by star Auburn speedster Eric Singleton Jr. The Gators' 2026 recruiting class includes three high-potential receivers now on campus as well, with top-50 recruit Davian Groce one to watch for an early impact.

“It all starts with the quarterback and the pieces around him. We'll get elite skill players here," Sumrall said on his approach to offensive additions. “This is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country. Like there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent... That excites me.”

Lloyd likely finishes the portal additions to the wide receiver room for Florida, but the Gators are not expected to be done adding talent to the roster ahead of 2026. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

