Will Harris Releases Statement on UF Departure
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As he departs for the safeties coach job with Miami, outgoing Florida Gators secondary coach Will Harris on Friday thanked head coach Billy Napier, athletic director Scott Stricklin, his former players and UF fans in a message posted to his personal X account.
Harris' full message can be read below:
"First and foremost, I would like to thank Billy Napier and Scott Stricklin for giving me the opportunity to coach at The University of Florida. Billy - As they say, the ones who bleed together are brothers. We went through the trenches last year and pulled out one hell of a finish. With that being said, I understand business is business, and you have to do what you believe is best for the University of Florida’s football program. I appreciate you.
"Mr. Stricklin - I appreciate you always providing an open door policy and your transparency and willingness to listen. I’ll definitely miss our good convos.
"Gator Nation - Love me or hate me, I understand. Either way, it was one cool ass season. Again, business is business
"To my guys - Love is an understatement. Nothing can break our bonds. When you’ve stacked bricks together, they could never be knocked down.
"All in all, you must all know - I am excited and blessed to step forward into this next opportunity."
Harris departs Florida after one season leading the Gators' secondary, where he helped the program improve in multiple stat categories. Notably, Florida recorded 14 interceptions as a secondary under Harris, an improvement from the three the Gators had the year before.
Harris also quickly became a strong recruiter for Florida, helping land a transfer secondary class that included versatile defensive back Trikweze Bridges, who was one of the Gators' most important pieces in 2024, and 2024 recruit Jameer Grimsley, who transferred to Florida after initially signing with Alabama.
The former Los Angeles Chargers assistant also built one of the best defensive back classes in 2025 with blue-chip safeties Hylton Stubbs and Lagonza Hayward to go with blue-chip corners Ben Hanks III and Onis Konanbanny.
Harris' departure comes after Florida hired Vinnie Sunseri as its co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, essentially replacing Austin Armstrong in the role. The Gators also added Robert Bala as a co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach as play caller Ron Roberts heads to a more-floating role running the defense.