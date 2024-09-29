Former Gators QB Anthony Richardson Suffers Hip Injury
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Indianapolis Colts and former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson was forced to exit Sunday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers after injuring his hip in the first quarter.
The injury occured during a designed run play for Richardson. A Steeler defender pulled him from behind, causing him to awkwardly twist before being brought down by another defender.
Before injuring his hip, Richardson had completed three out of his first four attempts, for 71 yards. He also ran the ball three times, for a total of 24 yards.
Although the former Gator originally went to the locker room after suffering the injury, he eventually returned to the Colts sideline. Even though Richardson still had his helmet on while appearing to still be in full gear, the Colts opted to stick with their 39-year-old backup, Joe Flacco.
Prior to exiting the game permanently, Richardson had to step out earlier in the first quarter after taking a tough shot to the midsection from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Despite missing the rest of the game, Richardson assured reporters that while he may feel sore, he expects to be “good”.
“I’m feeling a little sore, but I’m feeling good. We got the W today. Great execution by everybody on the field today. I think I’mma be good. Just a little soreness,” he said.
The second-year signal-caller added that it was a mutual decision between him and the organization to not return to the field. In his place, veteran Joe Flacco completed 16 of his 26 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
This season, Richardson has thrown for 654 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions after missing the majority of his rookie season due to a shoulder injury.