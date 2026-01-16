Florida Gators Add Another Baylor Transfer to Defensive Line

The Florida Gators on Thursday made another addition to its defensive line room from the transfer portal, this time receiving a commitment from Baylor transfer Samu Taumanupepe.

Taumanupepe (6-3, 376 pounds) previously played at Texas A&M and at Baylor and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Taumanupepe's commitment comes after a visit with the Gators on Thursday and a day before Florida hosts other transfers at the position such as Louisiana-Monroe's Jerome Simmons and Southern Miss' Mason Clinton.

He spent two years at Texas A&M, where he redshirted in 2023 and recorded six tackles in 2024. After transferring to Baylor for the 2025 season, he recorded just two tackles across seven games. While the experience is light, Taumanupepe's size makes him an ideal candidate to play in the rotation at nose tackle behind Jamari Lyons.

Joining Lyons as Florida's returning interior defensive linemen are three-technique tackles Joseph Mbatchou and Jeramiah McCloud and versatile defender Brenden Bett. The Gators lost starter Michai Boireau and rotational player Brien Taylor Jr. to the portal.

Taumanupepe is the third interior defensive line commitment for Florida through the transfer portal, following Baylor teammate DK Kalu and Jacksonville State transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo. He is also Florida's third incoming transfer from Baylor, following Kalu and safety DJ Coleman.

With his commitment, Florida's 2026 transfer class is now up to 25 players during this portal cycle.

"We will use the transfer portal," new head coach Jon Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached. So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

Despite adding 25 transfers, the Gators could continue to add to its class as the portal window comes to a close. In addition to Simmons and Clinton, Florida has targeted Oklahoma State receiver Jaylen Lloyd and South Alabama tight end Trent Thomas, who both visited on Thursday. Despite the portal window closing on Friday, Florida can continue to add transfers to its roster after the window if they are officially in the portal.

