Gators Defensive Improvements Overshadowed By Outcome
Despite Saturday night's disappointing overtime loss, the Florida Gators' defense performed well above expectations.
Coming into last night's contest, Tennessee’s high-powered offense was averaging 519 yards a game, the fifth-best in the nation. Some notable performances from the Volunteer offense include racking up 740 yards and 71 points against Kent State, and 51 points and 460 yards against NC State.
The Gators held the Volunteer offense to a season-low 312 yards, not allowing a single point until the third quarter. Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava only completed 61% of his passes for 169 yards and an interception, his second-worst statistical performance of the season.
Gators junior linebacker Shemar James explained that while the game's outcome left much to be desired, it was encouraging to see strides being made on his side of the ball.
“It was great for us to see the improvement week to week,” James said. “It starts in practice, going against the offense each and every day, they get us better. So, it's great to see the product.”
The 2022 Freshman All-SEC selection is currently fifth on the team in tackles.
Last night, James helped lead a Gator defense that held the nation's fifth-ranked rushing attack to just 41 yards at halftime. Florida forced two turnovers in the first half, the most that Tennessee has allowed all season.
While the defense’s overall improvement was evident, their resilience is also worth being noted. In third-down situations, Tennessee converted just 26% of the time (4-15). James says that the team’s intensity in practice has helped prepare the defense for high-stakes situations.
“It’s the competitiveness in practice, the support staff that helps us get better each and every day, a bunch of hands-on learning,” said James.
One obvious area of improvement has been the team's rushing defense. Through the first four games of the season, the Gator defense gave up four yards per carry. Over the past two games, they have allowed just three yards per carry (2.7 vs UCF, 3.3 vs Tennessee).
UF head coach Billy Napier, who now falls to 14-17 in almost three full seasons leading the program, stated that the team's performance up front helped give the Gators a chance to take control of the game.
“We played with good gap integrity. I thought the line of scrimmage, on the edges, we tackled well, we mixed in the pressures,” said Napier. “We were able to create some negative plays, make some long-yardage situations, and then ultimately we got off the field.”