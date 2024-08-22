Graham Mertz is Home with the Florida Gators: 'I Owe This Place Everything'
Flashback to October 1, 2022, the University of Wisconsin hosts the University of Illinois. The Badgers scored the first points of the game on a pass from then-quarterback Graham Mertz. Over the next forty-eight minutes and fifteen seconds, the entire Badgers offense collapses. You can see the sideline ignoring coaches and players looking generally disinterested.
Despite this, Mertz continues to play hard. However, you can hear the audible boos echo through Camp Randall whenever he takes the field. Somehow, the Badgers fanbase, from alums to students chose to blame Graham Mertz for their failings as a program. Mertz finished with 206-yards passing, and a Wisconsin program known for its ground game, rushed for two yards.
The next day, the Badgers relieved Paul Chryst of his head coaching duties. Yet, much of the vitriol veered towards Mertz.
The Badgers went 4-3 after the firing, but for Graham Mertz, the writing on the wall signaled the need to leave. One year later, wide receiver Chimere Dike felt the same. At media availability, Mertz discussed what Florida means for him after a solid-first year that saw him set career highs in yardage, completion percentage and touchdowns.
Welcome Home
After leaving Madison, Mertz needed a new home. With eligibility remaining, he chose Florida. Now, using Gainesville as a one-year stopover feels like the move for so many veteran players. Yet, Mertz stayed around. When he makes the NFL, you will see and hear Florida listed as his school.
“I care about this place,” said Mertz. “This place gave me a second chance in college, they put in so much time, energy, and effort into developing me as a player, as a person, that I've said it before and I'll say it again, I feel like I owe this place everything I got. And I didn't just come back here to boost my draft stock.
“I came back to win. That's why I'm here right now. That's why I'm standing up here. That's why I was just on the practice field for two hours in some serious heat – because I want to win. That's why we're here, man. That's why we're all here right now.”
Similar Path
Unlike Mertz, Dike stayed with the Badgers another season. He did not feel like a fit within Luke Fickell's offense. Dike managed to graduate from Wisconsin and head south to play alongside his close friend. Mertz cannot explain enough what Dike means to him.
"Yeah. One of the great things about Wisconsin is that the guys there, they care about each other, love each other and they are so close. And that was one thing that unfortunate turn of events, coach got fired and at the time I thought it was my last year of college football.
“How do I find the best situation for me? How do I figure out who my OC is going to be? All these different things. But, I mean, Chim’s my brother. I've known that guy. We've been through some great times, some hard times. I don’t think anybody knows me as good as he knows me. I think anybody knows him as good as I know him."
Graham Mertz is a Gator. Despite toiling for the majority of his career in Wisconsin, he loves the school, his teammates and the program for what they did for him. That level of appreciation is rare in college football, where the symphony of me plays the sourest of notes.