Gators Gaining on USC in 4-Star Safety's Recruitment Process
Despite a commitment to USC, four-star safety Hylton Stubbs (Jacksonville, Fla.) is extremely high on the Florida Gators and currently has the program as his No. 2 team after leaving his official visit in Gainesville, he told Gators Illustrated.
“It was great. I’m loving Florida. I’m loving everything about it,” he said. “This OV was amazing. It was one of one.”
Part of why Florida is so high on Stubbs’ radar despite his pledge to the Trojans is the relationships he’s formed both with the coaching staff and the current players on the roster.
“Usually when you visit, you don’t get to build that connection with the players,” he explained. “I built a real connection with the players, and I really liked that. I really liked what they said to me, and I really like what they’re feeling right now.”
He explained the veteran players on the roster, mainly the ones who were recruits the current staff brought in, have started to truly feel like it's their team. That being said, the Gators are coming off of three-straight losing seasons, two of which were under the current staff.
Stubbs, however, said he isn’t looking purely at wins and losses when it comes to Florida. He wants to see development on its defense under defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and new secondary coach Will Harris.
“I want to see defensive aggression. I want to see what Coach Armstrong’s got up under his sleeve,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a win-or-lose-type of thing. I think it’s just progression. Seeing that they’re coming back to what Florida is.”
As much as he is pledged to USC, Stubbs’ recruitment is expected to carry over well into the fall. He plans on returning to Florida for its season opener against Miami, another program who is battling for his recruitment.
He’ll visit Miami next week. Stubbs explained that he’s waiting to see what the Hurricanes do on his visit before deciding their place in his recruitment.
"They've got to blow my mind on this visit. Miami is always going to have something crazy," he said.
Overall, he may not even shut down his recruitment until the very end, and the Gators are very much in contention for a flip should all the cards fall properly on the table.
“I don’t know. It might be crazy until signing day,” he said.