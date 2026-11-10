Predicting the Top 12 in the College Football Playoff Rankings Based on the Latest Odds (Georgia or Utah at No. 1?)

Only three weeks remain in the 2026 college football regular season, and the race to make the CFB Playoff is tightening up!

For the next few weeks, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will rank the top-25 teams in the country – a different ranking than the AP Poll – using strength of schedule, head-to-head competition, comparative outcomes and more to decide on the top-12 teams for this year’s College Football Playoff.

Last week, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee saw themselves further down the rankings than they'd like while Alabama was the No. 5 team in the country heading into a crucial matchup with LSU (which it won). So, how much will the results from Week 10 change the top-12 teams this week?

The final playoff field will be decided by including the conference champions from the ACC, Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 as well as the highest-ranked Group of 6 team by the committee. That team will come from one of the following conferences: the American, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West, Pac-12 Conference or Sun Belt Conference.

The next seven teams to make the playoff will be the next highest-ranked squads – with one caveat. If Notre Dame finishes in the top-12 in the final rankings, it will be included in the playoffs since it is not a part of a conference and can’t win a conference title. The Fighting Irish put themselves in a great spot to make the playoff after knocking off No. 1 Miami in Week 10.

While there are odds to make the College Football Playoff out at the best betting sites , that doesn't mean that the committee will follow suit with the same top teams. Here's a look at those odds, and my prediction for the top-12 teams ahead of Tuesday's ranking.

Odds to Make the College Football Playoff This Season

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia: N/A

Alabama: -20000

Notre Dame: -7000

Miami (FL): -1500

Indiana: -1100

Utah: -600

UCLA: -390

Texas: -340

Boise State: -195

Wake Forest: +105

Tennessee: +115

Ole Miss: +145

LSU: +175

New Mexico: +185

Iowa: +220

BYU: +260

Texas Tech: +280

Kentucky: +280

USC: +340

Oregon: +350

Houston: +480

Ohio State: +490

South Carolina: +600

Arizona: +700

SMU: +1000

Missouri: +1200

Oklahoma State: +1200

Baylor: +1600

Duke: +2200

North Texas: +2200

Louisville: +2500

Liberty: +2700

Wisconsin: +3500

UTSA: +4000

Louisiana Tech: +5500

Clemson: +6500

There are only nine teams that are favored to make the playoff, which means a lot will be decided over the next three weeks. Teams like BYU, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Ohio State were all in the top-12 ahead of Week 10, but they all lost and are now plus money in the odds to make the playoff.

Predicting the Top-12 Teams in College Football Ahead of Committee’s Ranking

Note: The highest-ranked Group of 6 team will likely be Boise State (-195 to make the playoff this season). However, I still don't expect Boise State to be ranked in the top-12 in the initial rankings from the committee on Tuesday night.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (N/A)

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs were the No. 2 team in the rankings last week, and they thrashed a top-10 team in Ole Miss -- on the road -- 42-7.



Kirby Smart's team is widely expected to make the CFB Playoff (odds are off the board), and it should be favored in every game the rest of the season.

2. Utah Utes (-600)

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah moves up to No. 2 after knocking off a top-10 BYU team in Week 10, and it should be the favorite to win the Big 12. The Utes have a tough test against Arizona in Week 11 before two unranked opponents to close out the regular season.

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (-20000)

Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama at No. 3? The Crimson Tide finally got their statement win over LSU in Week 10, and they were the No. 5 team in these rankings ahead of that matchup.



Alabama has a soft schedule to finish the season with Vanderbilt, Chattanooga and Auburn left.

4. Indiana Hoosiers (-1100)

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana has needed overtime to win back-to-back games, which is why I believe the defending champs stay in the No. 4 spot this week. They have a ranked opponent on deck in USC, but the Big Ten seems to be the Hoosiers' to lose.

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-7000)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame's win over Miami should lock it into a playoff spot as long as it wins out. The Fighting Irish should be favored in every game the rest of the way, and they went from -550 to -7000 to make the playoff in the latest odds.

6. Texas Longhorns (-340)

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas was the No. 7 team in the rankings last week, yet it knocked off a ranked Missouri team in one of its final tests of the regular season.



Arch Manning and Co. have a tough game against LSU in Week 11 before closing with winnable games against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

7. Miami Hurricanes (-1500)

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami dropped from -10000 to -1500 to make the playoff, and Malachi Toney's injury is a major concern as the Hurricanes look to win the ACC. I'd be shocked to see Miami lose a regular-season game the rest of the way, but it should fall in the committee's ranking since Notre Dame is one of two tough teams it has faced all season.

8. UCLA Bruins (-390)

UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA is undefeated and continues to benefit from an easy schedule in the 2026 season.



The Bruins still have to play USC, but there's a chance that they're favored to go 12-0, which would make it hard for the committee to leave them out of the playoff.

9. Tennessee Volunteers (+115)

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee was snubbed by the committee last week, but it picked up another huge win, knocking off No. 6 Kentucky. That should put the Volunteers in the top 12, as they have wins over Kentucky and Alabama while only losing to Texas and South Carolina.

10. BYU Cougars (+260)

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know, BYU lost to Utah in Week 10, but this team only has two losses and was No. 9 in the rankings last week because of a win over Notre Dame.



I don't think a loss to a top-three team will do too much damage to the Cougars in the eyes of the committee.

11. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+105)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest has just one loss (to Miami), and it closes the regular season with games against SMU, Duke and Georgia Tech.



The Demon Deacons are now up to +105 to make the playoff in the latest odds.

12. Ole Miss Rebels (+145)

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Ole Miss hang on in these rankings?



The Rebels were blown out by Georgia in Week 10, but they have losses to three ranked teams (Texas, Georgia and Florida). It's going to take a flawless finish for Ole Miss to have a shot at a playoff spot.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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